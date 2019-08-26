In case you don't know, Feast Portland is the big annual festival celebrating the best food and drink in the game, and it's going into its 8th year on September 12–15. The centerpiece (if you will) of the week-long schedule of events is The Big Feast presented by New Seasons, the bigger—and maybe better—gathering of food and drink vendors from all over. Feast brings people together annually to build community through a shared love of food, and in the process, encompasses all things Portland. The festival is also in the name of increasing access to food in Oregon and supports fighting hunger with nonprofits Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon and Urban Gleaners.