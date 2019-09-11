On Friday, October 11, that opportunity will arrive in the form of Financial Beginnings Oregon's 2019 Financial Literacy Conference. Designed for educators, nonprofit and government leaders, and community members, the conference is an opportunity to learn about financial education efforts in Oregon, and increase your own financial literacy. Featuring a series of panels and presentations delivered by financial education thought leaders and experts, attendees of the conference will learn about the critical importance of financial education, and they will leave with tools and resources that will help them better manage their own finances, and contribute to financial education efforts in their community.