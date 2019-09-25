On the eastside of the Willamette River, nestled between the railroad tracks and overpasses, is one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Portland's Central City. Where there was once only large-scale manufacturers and distribution companies, this district has become one of the most unique destinations for design-minded Portlanders. You can wander through wide streets, taking in the urban landscape dotted with colorful, large scale murals, spend a day exploring a converted warehouse packed with carved furnishings from around the world, then head to locally-owned Miller Paint to re-imagine your living room color for winter. There are shops for lighting, furniture, and art waiting to be discovered in the Design District in the Central Eastside.