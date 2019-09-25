On the eastside of the Willamette River, nestled between the railroad tracks and overpasses, is one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Portland's Central City. Where there was once only large-scale manufacturers and distribution companies, this district has become one of the most unique destinations for design-minded Portlanders. You can wander through wide streets, taking in the urban landscape dotted with colorful, large scale murals, spend a day exploring a converted warehouse packed with carved furnishings from around the world, then head to locally-owned Miller Paint to re-imagine your living room color for winter. There are shops for lighting, furniture, and art waiting to be discovered in the Design District in the Central Eastside.
Add color and pattern to your walls at local, employee-owned, Miller Paint. Making paint in PDX for over 100 years, their flagship location on SE Grand (since 1926!) houses the largest selection of wallpaper on the West Coast. Their paint and color experts are the best in the business.
Miller Paint, 317 SE Grand Ave, millerpaint.com
Explore the endless selection of home and office furniture in City Liquidators' 160,000 sq ft furniture warehouse. Everything from new sofas, to standing desks, to vintage one-of-a-kind finds – there's no place like it. Family owned and operated for 42 years. Come shop – we are sure that you will find a unique piece for your home or office.
City Liquidators, 823 SE 3rd Ave, cityliquidators.com
Discover unique home goods from around the world at Cargo—direct importers for over 23 years in Portland. Cargo is an emporium of one-of-a-kind finds and now includes three small independent shops & a delicious Japanese deli! Visiting Cargo feels like a journey to a far-away place; full of color, texture & creative inspiration.
Cargo, 81 SE Yamhill St, cargoinc.com
And, if you're looking to really revamp your home, head to the Portland Fall Home & Garden Show this October 3-6 at the Expo Center. Portland's Design District in the Central Eastside will be showcasing a working design studio and a colorful outdoor dining area with furniture and materials from their merchants and makers. Head to Booth #409 for the experience!
Home and Garden Show, October 3-6, 2019 Portland Expo Center. HomeShowPDX.com
