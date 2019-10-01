Arden Restaurant in the past has included a pear dessert in their menu in the form of a poached pear, brown-butter almond cake, and yuzu mascarpone ice cream. "We are all about local and seasonal here at Arden, so we love ingredients like these," Kelsey over at Arden tells us. "They tell a story of both time and place and work in such harmony with other fall ingredients like squash and root vegetables. Pears are such a wonderful ingredient, and get a lot of the spotlight (deservedly) in the fall, since they are one of the only fruits in season at the time." It's not confirmed yet if this dessert is coming back for this season, but fingers' crossed it does. And there is no need to fret about these dessert delights, they're just as full of fiber as they are flavor, making this fruit a healthy choice to promote heart and gut health.