They say you eat with your eyes first, and the same applies for drinking, too. You'll definitely want to chug down a drink from MexiRican PDX. They are a staple in the pop-up market scene with rich Caribbean-inspired cocktails that come in hollowed-out pineapples (the drink is too damn photogenic to pass up). There will also be crisp cider served by La Familia Cider, made with Pacific Northwest apples with the Mexican family recipe from the owners' mama Gonzalez. For the caffeine kick to get us through the market (which you'll need, there's a lot to see), Diaspora Coffee & Chai Co. will have warm cups of coffee to enjoy. Each cup from them will also benefit the public good: Diaspora empowers refugees and immigrants who are starting a new life here in Portland by providing them work, English training and a supportive community.