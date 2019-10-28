We've all got a bit of geek in us: that part of us that knows every line to a movie, proudly dons the jersey of our favorite team, knows the ins and outs of fixing a computer, and fawns over the creators of the things we love. Ain't no shame in it.
No matter what you geek out on, the best place to do it is at Kumoricon. Now in its 4th year at the Oregon Convention Center, Kumoricon is an all ages non-profit convention. It's entirely run by volunteers who are fans—geeks if you will—for anime and Japanese culture but you don't have to be a fan of either to have the best experience. They put together three days packed with activities to appease all geek interests and levels of enthusiasm.
So what would your inner geek enjoy at Kumoricon? Take our quiz to find out.
Come to Kumoricon 2019! Happening Nov. 15-17 at the Oregon Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now. Learn more at kumoricon.org.
Comments