No matter what you geek out on, the best place to do it is at Kumoricon. Now in its 4th year at the Oregon Convention Center, Kumoricon is an all ages non-profit convention. It's entirely run by volunteers who are fans—geeks if you will—for anime and Japanese culture but you don't have to be a fan of either to have the best experience. They put together three days packed with activities to appease all geek interests and levels of enthusiasm.