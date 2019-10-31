The first thing to know about Getaround is that you want to have a game plan when you make your reservation. This is not to say that you need to know a week in advance exactly what you'll need a car for (although, if you already know you're going to take a trip to the coast next weekend, might as well reserve your spot, right?). In fact, you can rent cars pretty instantly from the app, finding ones in your area that are immediately available. We suggest you plan your trip with a bit of anticipation, though, say 30 minutes before you intend to use the car. That way, the owner of the car will be notified when their car is needed and have it ready for you to grab and go. And likewise, you'll want to estimate how long you'll need the car before you make the reservation, be it thirty minutes, one hour, or a couple of days. If you underestimate how long you need the car, you can always extend the trip during the reservation.