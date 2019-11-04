WW is kicking off 2020 with a photo contest. We're not looking for the coolest angle on Big Pink—we want you to show us a part of Portland that never makes the cover of a newspaper. Maybe it's the forest glen in the heart of the city where you find solitude, or the invitation-only dance party where your friends gather, or the neighborhood character who lights up your block. We want to you to show us the people in places that define your city. Make the invisible visible.