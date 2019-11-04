Everyone has a secret Portland. We want to see yours.
WW is kicking off 2020 with a photo contest. We're not looking for the coolest angle on Big Pink—we want you to show us a part of Portland that never makes the cover of a newspaper. Maybe it's the forest glen in the heart of the city where you find solitude, or the invitation-only dance party where your friends gather, or the neighborhood character who lights up your block. We want to you to show us the people in places that define your city. Make the invisible visible.
We'll run the winning photographs in our Jan. 1.
Show us your city.
Details:
- Photos must be uploaded on or before Dec. 1, 2019
- Only one photo per person
- Photos may have been taken anytime in 2019, as long as they have not appeared in print, including student newspapers.
- Photo must be taken within city limits
- Winners will include a Student Category (which are for students currently in grade 12 or below)
- Judging will be done by professional photojournalists and photo editors.
- Technical details Photos must be uploaded digitally. File size cannot exceed 8mb. Do not alter the photo, other than adjustments which could be made in the darkroom, i.e. adjusting brightness, balancing colors, cropping.
- Email photocontest@wweek.com
- Winners will be printed in the January 1 issue, and appear online January 1, 2020
- Employees of Willamette Week and their families are not eligible.
Comments