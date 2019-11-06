It's powerful photographs like these that strike you the most throughout the exhibit. In the large, vertically aligned photograph titled Strange Fruit (2011), a shirtless black man in Nike basketball shorts and shoes seemingly hangs from one arm, positioned up as if to shoot a basket. A noose sits around his wrist as though the ball is a human's head, while his own head faces away from the camera, drooping down in a chillingly lifeless fashion. With the lighting and the angle, the ball looks more lively than the body, as if to remind the viewer that in the eyes of pop culture, the ball matters more than the replaceable black body to which it is attached.