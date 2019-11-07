Daniela is excited about the doors that college will open in terms of career opportunities. "This is what we Slavic people do," she explains, "we come to America, we start our own businesses…there's a lot of truck drivers and a lot of the mothers clean houses. So we're like a whole new generation that goes to college because our parents [couldn't] go." While Daniela is part of this first generation attending college, she describes herself as a bit of an oddball within her community—being interested in literature and teaching while most of her friends are pursuing health and medical fields. "I have a sense of value for raising the next generation," she explains.