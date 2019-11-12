We get it, Portland winters are dreary. For the next five months the city is covered in a wet, dark shadow and the only way out is through it. The upside is that you can always escape to something: the cozy factor is at an all-time high, there are no crowds of tourists to compete with, and the prices are right. We've identified three destinations for your winter vacation. Trust us, it's the trip you need to survive winter in the city.