We get it, Portland winters are dreary. For the next five months the city is covered in a wet, dark shadow and the only way out is through it. The upside is that you can always escape to something: the cozy factor is at an all-time high, there are no crowds of tourists to compete with, and the prices are right. We've identified three destinations for your winter vacation. Trust us, it's the trip you need to survive winter in the city.
The Starry Night Inn
Seaside, Oregon
thestarrynightinn.com | 503-738-7825
The Starry Night Inn is a boutique art hotel that feels like the home of a friend. Their 6 room villa has 3 rooms in a Victorian house and 3 individual cabins – and they've got homemade goodies and beverages at all times. All guests are welcome, as Starry Night Inn is child and dog friendly. Winter is particularly cozy here with an infrared sauna, VHS machines (with huge cult classic collection) on loan, board games, and two fire pits. And if you're feeling particularly ambitious, there are propane and charcoal grills to make yourself a tasty dinner..
The Starry Night Inn is two blocks from downtown and four blocks from the ocean for those that want to venture out. But you can also stay huddled warm on the porch with a nip of house-infused whiskey or snuggle under a blanket while gazing at the stars.
Use coupon code WILLIWEEK to receive 20% off of 2 nights or more, excludes holidays, expires 1/5/2020
Nearby Attractions
- Pacific Ocean
- Ecola State Park
- Necanicum Estuary
- Funland Seaside Arcade
- Times Theater
Alpenglow Vacation Rentals
Bend, Oregon
AlpenglowVacationRentals.com | 541-385-7100
It doesn't get much better than being cozied up by a fire while snow falls on gorgeous mountain ranges outside. Bend is a perfect destination for a true vacation this Winter—and Alpenglow Vacation Rentals offers a host of properties located on the trendy Westside, Midtown, Mt. Bachelor Village and the Old Mill District of Bend.
Locally owned and operated, Alpenglow doesn't charge booking fees like VRBO or Airbnb, and the local touches are felt throughout your entire stay, such as locally roasted coffee and wine are provided for all guests. Alpenglow has a selection of homes that will meet every need: Hot tub? Check. Pets? Check. Fireplaces? Check, check, check.
Nearby Attractions
- Mt Bachelor
- Les Schwab Amphitheater
- Old Mill District
Getaway
Mt. Adams, Washington
For the ultimate escape, immerse yourself in nature with Getaway at one of their new (gorgeous!) cabins near Mt. Adams. Disconnect from work, wifi, distractions, and routines, and reconnect to yourself, your loved ones, or even your pup, in a tiny cabin nestled in nature, just 2 hours east of Portland.
Getaway offers tiny cabins with comfy beds, heat and AC, fire pits with grilling grates, hot showers, and running toilets. Cabins are also equipped with kitchenettes and a mini library so you can cozy up inside during the colder months. Winter is the perfect season to sit by the campfire, take in the views of nature, and give yourself a well-deserved break.
Use "WWEEKWINTER" for $25 off a booking through the end of 2019
Nearby Attractions
- Mt Adams
- Hood River
- Gifford Pinchot National Forest
