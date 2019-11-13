Beyond the walls of the film fest, this large venue is home to over 70 vendors and activities that will make this weekend enjoyable for every member of the family. Support local artists at Crater Lake Spirits Alpine Artist Gallery, Snowvana's own exposition of arts and crafts from paintings to jewelry to ice carvings. Check in with North Lake's physical therapists for advice on how to best prepare your body for time at the mountain, and learn stretches to prevent injury. Then stop by Ablis CBD for advice on how to treat those aches and pains. The weekend wouldn't be complete without an homage to local beer, and the Snowvana Brewfest offers just that, with samplings from Crater Lake Spirits, and seasonals and favorites from 10 Barrel Brewing.