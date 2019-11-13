"The whole point of the Cunningham and Cage work is to return to nature —without expressionism, without meaning — for every person in the audience to make their own decision about what they've seen, according to their background," Swinston says. "We're not guiding anybody on the linear trail for beginning middle and end. It's up to the audience to watch it like they would go to museum and walk by a painting, another painting, a statue and not make up their minds. So they have the experience. It's not guided by us. It's up to you to guide yourself through this process."