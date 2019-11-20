A to Z Wineworks was formed in 2002 by four Oregon wine veterans to create an affordable, and widely-available, Oregon Pinot Noir. Food & Wine magazine named A to Z's first bottling the best American Pinot Noir under $20, and the winery has been creating "aristocratic wines at democratic prices" every vintage since. In addition to its mainstay Pinot Noir, A to Z also offers Oregon's best-selling Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Rosé Bubbles in both traditional glass bottles and cans.
With sustainable farming practices, diverse leadership, and employee support programs, A to Z Wineworks became the world's only B Corporation winery in 2014. They have also been recognized as a "Best for the World" company by B Lab, the non profit behind B Corp that encourages people to use business as a force for good, for five consecutive years and have been instrumental in the launch of the B Corps Vote Everyday campaign.
A to Z Wineworks' core mission aligns with the triple bottom line ideology of people, planet, and profits– with the desire to create the highest quality of wine for the greatest sustainable value while building a business that combines commerce with conscience.
In addition to its nationally-distributed A to Z label, A to Z Wineworks also produces the REX HILL portfolio of Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, which comprise only three percent of the winery's total production. These wines are available for tasting and sales at the winery's tasting room, located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Portland.
30835 N. Hwy 99W, Newberg, OR | atozwineworks.com | 503-538-0666 | info@rexhill.com | Open daily 10 am – 5 pm
