Since 2009 B-Line has helped avoid over 150 metric tons of CO2 emissions by using their trikes instead of the 150,000 miles that would've been driven by delivery trucks. B-Line also offers B-Cycles, a recycling service that will pick up your hard-to-recycle plastics, and B-Shares which will transport produce surplus from local grocery stores to partner organizations like Sisters of the Road Cafe and New Avenues for Youth. Vote with your dollar and choose products that are delivered by trike, advertise with B-Line, or choose B-Line to deliver your products!