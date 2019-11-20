One of the pillars of B Corps includes balancing purpose and profit while increasing employee benefits. Crosby Hop Farm staff can take advantage of family-friendly schedules, and parental leave. A new company holiday, International Women's Day is also a way the fifth-generation farm honors Jennifer Crosby's legacy. It provides opportunities for employee advancement and development by providing computer and literacy skills programs and English and Spanish language classes. Employees also value community involvement and take part in the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana, St. Paul Rodeo Western Art Show and the Adopt-a-Farmer program.