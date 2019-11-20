Crosby Hop Farm is uniquely positioned as an integrated hop grower, merchant, and processor in the Pacific Northwest.
Its hop offerings include estate-grown as well as grower-sourced hops from around the world. Certified against rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency in business, Crosby Hop Farm became the first hop supplier to be a Certified B Corporation in May 2016. Since then, the company's overall B Impact Score has grown alongside its continued investment toward greater social and environmental progress.
As a B Corp and Salmon-Safe grower, Crosby Hop Farm's commitment to its customers and stakeholders is unwavering— rooted in the core values of quality, innovation, sustainability, and community. Crosby Hop Farm was recognized as a 2019 Best For The World: Changemaker, an award administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations. Including Crosby Hop Farm, 1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Patagonia, New Belgium, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, and Seventh Generation.
In 2019, it doubled the on-farm solar array and increased offsets through PGE's Clean Wind and Green Source programs. The farm biodiversity restoration sites and pollinator gardens continue to expand alongside the scope of the company's zero-waste program and quality program.
One of the pillars of B Corps includes balancing purpose and profit while increasing employee benefits. Crosby Hop Farm staff can take advantage of family-friendly schedules, and parental leave. A new company holiday, International Women's Day is also a way the fifth-generation farm honors Jennifer Crosby's legacy. It provides opportunities for employee advancement and development by providing computer and literacy skills programs and English and Spanish language classes. Employees also value community involvement and take part in the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana, St. Paul Rodeo Western Art Show and the Adopt-a-Farmer program.
8648 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, OR | 503-982-5166 | crosbyhops.com | Open daily 9 am–5 pm (tours by request only)
