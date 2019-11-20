Just as surely as rain moves in every winter, Downtown Portland's holiday festivities have arrived! But unlike the Pacific Northwest's sure-fire weather, there's nothing predictable about how the Rose City celebrates.
This year, several new downtown stores have gotten in on the fun. Shoppers are already welcoming newcomers Kinokinuya, the Japanese bookstore that specializes in comics and paper goods, and Compound Gallery, the mecca for new and collectible streetwear. And everyone still gunning to get an MLB team in PDX can find gifts at Baseballism, the shop shelling out everything from caps to briefcases made from mitt leather, for skeptics and Portland Diamond Project diehards alike.
If you like your shopping experience more like eggnog—here reliably through the holidays and then disappearing as of New Year's—you'll love the PDX Pop-Up Shops. For the tenth—and final—year, local businesses have set up shop in open storefronts within the lower level of Pioneer Place. This uniquely Portland tradition has helped launch small designers and artists into city mainstays.
This year, the PDX Pop-Up Shops continue with Alshiref and Friends featuring handmade goods with a distinctively Portland vibe. Some of our favorites that are a slam-dunk for a go-to gift: bags and t-shirts featuring hand-drawn portraits of Portland's bridges.
And the holidays in Portland wouldn't be complete without the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Since you probably can't fit a 75-foot-tall Christmas tree in your den, it's heading to Portland's Living Room instead, aka Pioneer Square. On November 29, Mayor Ted Wheeler will join 25,000 of his good friends to flip the switch on the Douglas fir's 14,000 colorful lights. Just remember to warm up your voice before you arrive downtown because the entire crowd comes ready to sing carols.
And one of the best things about the holidays in Downtown Portland right now? This is just the beginning.
For more information on downtown events and happenings this season,
please visit downtownportland.org.
Facebook: Downtown Portland
Twitter: @InDowntownPDX
Instagram: @DowntownPDX
Comments