As an independently owned mid-size bakery, Grand Central makes a significant impact on the local farm economy. It buys more than 52 percent of its flour directly from sustainable Northwest farms, which supports the burgeoning local grain economy and shortens the time from field to bread. The company prioritizes purchasing from independently owned and local vendors, and 85 percent of their total food dollars are spent on ingredients from local, sustainable and environmentally responsible sources. They also partner with local nonprofits geared towards environmental issues, immigrant rights and workplace equality. And to encourage goodness within, employees are given eight hours of paid volunteer time annually.