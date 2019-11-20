Two of Portland's favorite practices have finally been melded together—brewing craft beer and going green. Breweries are plenty in Portland, but a few have integrated sustainability into their values to the degree that Hopworks has achieved. Hopworks Urban Brewery was founded in 2007 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger with the vision of creating a neighborhood "hub" where friends and family could gather around amazing beer and seasonal, locally-sourced food. Sustainability has been at the core of their business from the beginning. The Ettingers thoughtfully restored a 1948 tractor showroom in SE Portland with green building practices and went to work brewing beer with local and organic ingredients. As a family-owned and operated business, HUB now has four locations and employs over 150 team members in Oregon and Washington.