Two of Portland's favorite practices have finally been melded together—brewing craft beer and going green. Breweries are plenty in Portland, but a few have integrated sustainability into their values to the degree that Hopworks has achieved. Hopworks Urban Brewery was founded in 2007 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger with the vision of creating a neighborhood "hub" where friends and family could gather around amazing beer and seasonal, locally-sourced food. Sustainability has been at the core of their business from the beginning. The Ettingers thoughtfully restored a 1948 tractor showroom in SE Portland with green building practices and went to work brewing beer with local and organic ingredients. As a family-owned and operated business, HUB now has four locations and employs over 150 team members in Oregon and Washington.
HUB has worked hard to become one of the most energy and water-efficient breweries in the country by investing in training and high-efficiency equipment. As a Salmon-Safe certified brewery, HUB is also committed to protecting their brewing water by managing on-site stormwater and sourcing Organic and Salmon-Safe certified hops. They also take steps to further reduce their footprint through robust recycling and composting programs and by purchasing carbon and water credits.
In 2015, HUB was certified as the first B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest. As a B Corp, they are committed to the triple-bottom-line, where finding solutions to environmental and social issues are just as important as profit. This third-party certification holds them accountable and highlights opportunities for them to improve. The relationships and collaborations that they have experienced through the B Corp community have inspired them—as they value being a member of a community with similar purpose and passion. One pint at a time, HUB is using beer as a force for good.
2944 SE Powell Blvd | 503-232-4677 | hopworksbeer.com | Sun–Thurs: 11:30 am–10 pm, Fri- Sat: 11:30 am–11 pm
