In 2013, New Seasons became the first grocery store in the world to be a certified B Corp. In addition to being a B Corp themselves, they also carry a variety of B Corp products. The New Seasons mission is centered on enhancing lives, nourishing local communities, inspiring environmental stewardship, and championing the regional food economy. To achieve these goals, these are just some of the things they accomplished in the last year: training 194 managers and staff in diversity and inclusion in, donating to hunger relief organizations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, completing waste management audits for 35 percent of their stores and increasing regionally-sourced Partner Brand sales.