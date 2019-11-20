Even your friendly neighborhood grocery store, New Seasons Market, is taking initiatives to power grocery shopping as a force for good. From taking care of their staff, partners, neighborhoods and the environment, to growing a sustainable and profitable business, they're doing what they love with a commitment to cultivating a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, OR, New Seasons now has nearly 4,000 passionate staff members across 21 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California. They're proud of their progressive values—including, offering industry-leading compensation and benefits and committing ten percent of their after-tax profits to the communities they serve.
In 2013, New Seasons became the first grocery store in the world to be a certified B Corp. In addition to being a B Corp themselves, they also carry a variety of B Corp products. The New Seasons mission is centered on enhancing lives, nourishing local communities, inspiring environmental stewardship, and championing the regional food economy. To achieve these goals, these are just some of the things they accomplished in the last year: training 194 managers and staff in diversity and inclusion in, donating to hunger relief organizations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, completing waste management audits for 35 percent of their stores and increasing regionally-sourced Partner Brand sales.
