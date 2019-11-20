As Oregon's first Certified B Corporation coffee roaster, Nossa Familia takes its commitment to social and environmental responsibility seriously. At Nossa Familia, they roast all of their coffee on Loring roasters, the most environmentally-friendly commercial roasters available, which reduce roasting energy use and emissions by more than 80 percent compared to a standard roaster. Their cafés have a pioneering zero-waste program, and they're the first coffee shop chain in Portland to encourage real customer behavior change around waste reduction by charging more for single-use to-go cups. The company has also committed to sourcing ethically and sustainably, by working on a direct trade basis with smallholder and family farmers not only in Brazil, but also in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Peru, and Kenya. They've committed to moving beyond commodity and "fairtrade" markets, and always pay above the Fairtrade minimum price for coffee. Nossa Familia also gives back to the local community, with ongoing partnerships with several nonprofit organizations like p:ear, Central City Concern, The Street Trust, and more.