Finally, keep Santa on your radar. The Big Man himself has set up at Pioneer Place, ready to listen to your Christmas wishes and take the most adorable photos with your kids (or your pets, on December 9!). If you like your holidays traditionally untraditional—and really, what good Portlander doesn't?—you can visit Hipster Santa on December 7, 8, 9 and 19. You can ask which list you're on; Hipster Santa may answer with his Naughty/Nice tattoos.