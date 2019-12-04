New Seasons staff member, Jennifer Gregorich, has been volunteering with MOWP for the past 6 years, "I've met wonderful people who are so kind, and show so much appreciation for the meal I bring them. Many of the seniors I've served love to chat, show me the puzzles they are working on, or give me the update on their doctor visits. Elders in our community need our support, especially when they don't have family around to care for them. Human connection is so important for our wellbeing, and this is what Meals on Wheels is really about," she says. In total, the NSM employees that choose to volunteer at Meals on Wheels People give around 1,000 hours of their time each year.