Winter can hit hard: dark days, poor hiking, unpredictable Portland weather, the rush of the holidays, the stress of small talk with the relatives you see once a year, etc. If you need a chance to escape, you don't need to go far. Whether it's a chance to get away from that screen during a lunch break, to escape the buzz of the holidays, or to share a quiet moment with (or without) family and friends, Portland Japanese Garden is our urban oasis within city limits. Not many think to visit the garden in the wintertime, and with fewer tourists, you're sure to find a moment of peace. Last week, we visited the Garden and have put together some suggestions on how to best experience this local treasure right here in Portland.