Finally, with only a few days to go until the end of the holiday season, you're probably on the lookout for last-minute shopping opportunities. Whether you've checked off most of your gift-giving list or haven't yet started, the Portland Saturday Market's Festival of the Last-Minute has your back. Open daily from December 19 through 24, vendors offer handmade goods perfect to place under the tree or give alongside gelt. Steampunk accessories, CBD beauty products, delectable macarons, even jewelry made from upcycled skateboards—you're pretty much guaranteed to find something for all your special someones.