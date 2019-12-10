We're in the final days of the holidays—a countdown that may horrify or delight you, depending on how you feel about 24/7 Christmas music on the radio—but there's still plenty of seasonal shenanigans in Downtown Portland!
Another traditionally untraditional standby, the Annual Tuba Concert, turns familiar holiday tunes into oom-pah-pah-ing as roughly 300 tubas (and the occasional euphonium) belt out carols. Everyone from symphony musicians to middle school band members gets in the spirit during this free performance held at Pioneer Square on December 14. The open-air concert sends the sound of an enormous brass band echoing throughout Downtown—a uniquely Portland soundtrack for your holiday outings.
Chabad of Oregon hosts its annual Chanukah Menorah Lightings December 22 through 30, bringing together the entire community in Director Park. The outdoor festivities bring a little more light—and a lot more togetherness—to Downtown Portland. The first night of Chanukah starts the holiday off with music, traditional foods and children's crafts on Sunday, December 22. Whether you observe Chanukah or not, everyone is welcome to help celebrate the Festival of Lights.
Finally, with only a few days to go until the end of the holiday season, you're probably on the lookout for last-minute shopping opportunities. Whether you've checked off most of your gift-giving list or haven't yet started, the Portland Saturday Market's Festival of the Last-Minute has your back. Open daily from December 19 through 24, vendors offer handmade goods perfect to place under the tree or give alongside gelt. Steampunk accessories, CBD beauty products, delectable macarons, even jewelry made from upcycled skateboards—you're pretty much guaranteed to find something for all your special someones.
To make the most of the final days of the holiday season, then, head into Downtown Portland. You're sure to find a new, quirky tradition you can't wait to practice every year.
