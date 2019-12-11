The holidays are coming in fast. We took the challenge of hitting up our neighborhood grocery store, New Seasons Market, to see if we could cross off all the names on our list. We found that the store is home to a huge selection of locally made and handcrafted items, so you don't have to worry about driving all around town to find gifts from your favorite makers. Their curated collection includes everything from seasonal craft beers to kooky knick-knacks; you'll be able to find the perfect original gift for each of your unique friends. While New Seasons might have already been your first pick for groceries, you can rest assured knowing they can also be your first pick for holiday shopping. Here's what we recommend for a handful of personalities you're sure to have in your circle living in Stumptown.