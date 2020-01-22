Welcome to WW’s 2020 Volunteer Guide!
Our 2020 Volunteer Guide is here! We've listed 42 Portland non-profits that need your help! If you can fill one of the positions, terrific! If you know someone else who can point that person to this guide. This is where the hard work begins, these non-profits need your support to continue doing great work!
Social Action
Transition Projects
Transition Projects provides individuals with the services, resources and tools they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Transition Projects operates eleven unique locations and places more than 1,000 people into housing each year throughout the Metro area. Serving over 10,000 people annually, Transition Projects helps Portland's most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing. Transition Projects is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers are critical to our work! There are year-round opportunities for both individuals and groups to get involved in weekly, monthly, on-call, or one-time volunteer roles in direct service and behind-the-scenes. Our greatest volunteer need is for meal provider groups to bring healthy, nutritious dinners to our nine shelters. Learn more about volunteering at www.tprojects.org/volunteer.
Contact:
Emily Coleman
emily.coleman@tprojects.org
503-488-7745
Human Solutions
Human Solutions has been working in East Portland/East Multnomah County for over 30 years to help people with low-incomes and those experiencing homelessness to have the housing and economic security we believe everyone deserves. "We help families in a host of ways, from emergency shelter and rehousing to preventing eviction and building job skills to boost incomes. We also develop and operate affordable housing communities to help end the housing crisis.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help low-income and homeless families in several ways: 1) Cook and serve meals at our emergency shelters, 2) Work our annual holiday toy drive and "store," 3) Collect needed items from your community – like diapers, hygiene products, hats/gloves, pajamas, blankets, and more, 4) Teach a class – like yoga instruction, knitting, or art, or 5) Host a "shelter shower" party to collect baby items for our family shelter. Let's talk soon!
Contact:
Shawna Hoffman
volunteer@humansolutions.org
503-278-1637
Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman
The mission of Oregon's Long-Term Ombudsman program is to protect individual rights, enhance quality of life, improve care, and promote dignity for residents living in licensed long-term care facilities. Many residents have no one to watch out for them, or speak up when things go wrong; call lights go unanswered, meals arrive cold, or medications are given incorrectly.
How can volunteers help?
We ask that once certified, our volunteers give 4-hours a week and commit to at least a year of service.
Contact:
Natascha Cronin
natascha.cronin@oregon.gov
503-378-6303
P:ear
P:ear builds positive relationships with homeless youth through education, arts, recreation and job training opportunities. We believe each youth deserves opportunities to grow into their highest potential and that an investment in them is an investment in our community's health.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers act as mentors for p:ear youth by being healthy, compassionate, non-abusive adults in one space. You will sign up for weekly, 3.5 hour shifts, during which you may be cooking, cleaning, teaching music, listening to a youth's poetry, creating art and more…! We welcome you into the p:ear community.
Contact:
Tony Camber
tony@pearmentor.org
503-228-6677
Street Roots
We provide income opportunities to people experiencing extreme homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper that they can buy for a quarter and sell for a dollar. Street Roots is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
We are always looking for opportunities to have volunteers work at our front desk selling newspapers to vendors. We need help with organizing, data entry, mailing out donation letters and more.
Contact:
Mallory Smith & Kayla Jones
mallory@streetroots.org / kayla@streetroots.org
503-967-3963
Education
College Possible
College Possible makes college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support. Students attend after-school sessions for two hours twice a week throughout their junior and senior years of high school. Then, College Possible students receive coaching through the transition to college and are supported all the way through college graduation. College Possible is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help staff events, lead mini-sessions at Family Workshops, work one-on-one with a high school senior as they complete necessary steps to enroll in college for the fall, and help us with work like data entry, taking photos and envelope stuffing. We're also actively recruiting young professionals under the age of 40 for our Ambassador Board that focuses on spreading awareness and raising funds for College Possible.
Contact:
Christina Carl
CCarl@CollegePossible.org
971-407-2975
SMART Reading
We strive to foster a love of reading in PreK through third grade children, while providing essential early childhood literacy encouragement. Reading is fundamental to building a bright and successful future. With the help of volunteer readers, SMART Reading reaches thousands of Portland children with vital one-on-one reading support, and books for those who need them most. SMART Reading is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help spark joy and opportunity with kids through the magic of a shared book. They will need to be available to read for one hour per week during public school hours from now until mid-May.
Contact:
Staci Sutton
ssutton@smartreading.org
971-634-1628
Environment
Friends of Terwilliger
Friends of Terwilliger is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to protecting and enhancing the natural character and scenic beauty of historic Terwilliger Parkway; a linear park in SW Portland. Popular for running, cycling, and hiking Terwilliger Parkway has been described as "the most significant habitat, scenic, and recreation corridor in the West Hills, if not the entire city."
How can volunteers help?
Friends of Terwilliger needs volunteers to help us share the importance of this cherished city park. We welcome all volunteers to help remove invasive plant species at our monthly work parties. Specifically, we need: 1) a social media guru who will help us broadcast our message on a regular basis; 2) a person to help publish our newsletter on-line, 3-4 times per year.
Contact:
Robin Vesey
info@terwilligerfriends.org
503-293-1069
Friends of Trees
Friends of Trees inspires people to improve the world around them through a simple solution: Planting trees. Together. We plant trees in neighborhoods and natural areas and we strive to bring the health, clean water, and clean air benefits of trees to everyone. Friends of Trees is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Plant trees with us! We have events in the Portland metro region every Saturday, rain or shine, October to April. No experience necessary! Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes, everything else is provided, including breakfast treats and hot coffee. Family friendly, ages 6+ welcome. We can't wait to plant trees with you! www.friendsoftrees.org/volunteer.
Contact:
Jenny Bedell-Stiles
volunteer@friendsoftrees.org
503-595-0213
Tualatin Riverkeepers
Tualatin Riverkeepers is a community-based organization working to protect and restore Oregon's Tualatin River system. TRK builds watershed stewardship through education, public restoration, access to nature and advocacy. Tualatin Riverkeepers is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Paddle Trip Volunteers guide paddlers on river trips. Restoration volunteer crew leaders direct teams as they plant natives and pull invasive species. Office volunteers ensure organizational duties are completed. Advocacy committee members steer the organization through environmental issues affecting the watershed. Outreach volunteers represent and support TRK at community events.
Contact:
Margot Fervia-Neamtzu
margot@tualatinriverkeepers.org
503-218-2580
Willamette Riverkeeper
For over 20 years, Willamette Riverkeeper has been the only nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting the Willamette River. Annually we facilitate dozens of on-the-river stewardship events and volunteer opportunities while also continuing to advocate for a cleaner, healthier river. Willamette Riverkeeper is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help with restoration throughout the year, including Ross Island Paddle & (weed) Pulls and monthly Trashy Tuesday river cleanups. Experienced paddlers can volunteer to help us lead on-the-water outings, including our award-winning Paddle Oregon weeklong excursion in August. For a truly immersive experience, you can also help us survey the river bottom for freshwater mussels and other research initiatives.
Contact:
Kate Kuthe
kate@willametteriverkeeper.org
503-223-6418
Youth
Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest
Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. By focusing on the whole girl from ages 6-18, we provide life-changing after school programs that help girls grow up to be healthy, educated, and independent. Our trained facilitators, research-based curricula, and pro-girl environment provide girls with the tools, confidence, and support to realize their own power.
How can volunteers help?
Girls Guide volunteers are essential in facilitating our after school Girls Groups. Girls Guide volunteers are trained by Girls Inc. staff to deliver our research-based, proven curricula to help girls develop the confidence and self-esteem to access a bright and economically-independent future.
Contact:
Ivana Osmanovic
ivana.osmanovic@girlsincpnw.org
503-230-0054 x110
Portland Tennis & Education
Portland Tennis & Education's mission is to strengthen youth, inspire families, and build communities that reach their potential. We accomplish this through 1:1 tutoring, tennis lessons, health curriculum, parent education, and focusing on overall wellness. PT&E is dedicated to the academic success and lifelong health of Portland's underserved youth, supporting them in becoming well-rounded learners, exceptional athletes, and global citizens.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers play a dual role as coach and tutor. Coach/Tutors assist our certified coaches in tennis and fitness activities and help our scholar-athletes stay focused and engaged in educational activities. Every volunteer must be willing to take initiative, respond to challenges, and be engaged and positive. No tennis experience is needed. A background check will be completed on every potential volunteer.
Contact:
Kourtnie Jury-Hale
volunteers@ptande.org
503-823-3629
Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls
Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls empowers the voices of girls and trans youth to create a community of revolutionary warriors for positive social change. Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
We have a wide variety of opportunities for volunteers before, during, and after our summer camp session as well as year round. Talking with our Community Engagement Manager is the best way to find the role that's right for you!
Contact:
Carly Hollabaugh
carly@girlsrockcamp.org
503-833-2953
Every Child
Every Child mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon. Working with individuals, families, businesses, faith communities, and civic groups, Every Child believes everyone has something to bring to the table. More than 3,000 volunteers in Portland help support 2,400 children in foster care at 8 child welfare offices.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers provide tangible items for kids and families and serve through one-time projects supporting DHS offices and improving the experience for children and families (and those who care for them). There are also opportunities to work with children by providing respite care for foster families."
Contact:
www.everychildoregon.org/connect and a team member will connect with you within 1 business day.
Community
CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington & Columbia Counties
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children who are under court protection. Our CASAs provide a stable, caring presence in these children's lives, giving them hope for the future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are living in foster care. CASA is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Our volunteers get to know each child by visiting them and speaking to those involved in the child's life. CASAs monitor the case by attending meetings and hearings, provide an objective opinion to the court, and make recommendations to ensure that each child's need for a safe, permanent home is met as quickly as possible. Minimum age: 21. www.casahelpskids.org
Contact:
Deb Brusie
dbrusie@casahelpskids.org
503-988-6528
Catholic Charities of Oregon
Catholic Charities supports the most vulnerable by providing essential services to over 20k Oregonians every year. We serve everyone, across all faiths. We resettle refugees, assist immigrants with legal services, support houseless women, develop affordable housing, provide life-changing mental health counseling to families, and guidance and care to families experiencing financial crisis. All to create lasting solutions to poverty and injustice.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can serve across the agency through one-time projects or recurring roles. Activities include tutoring or art sessions with kids, monthly budget and financial counseling as a Financial Coach, long-term partnerships with a woman experiencing homelessness, or refugee families as they learn to navigate their new community. There are many opportunities to connect!
Contact:
Hannah Macfarlane
volunteer@ccoregon.org
503-688-2689
Friends of the Multnomah County Library
Friends of the Multnomah County Library advocates for and supports our outstanding public library. We provide supplemental funding for library programs and services, and sponsor activities which engage people who value our library.
How can volunteers help?
Our volunteers are the heart of our organization. Put your love of books to good use by working in our used bookstore or helping to sort donations. We have weekly opportunities at the Friends Library Store inside Central Library and at our Book Room in NE Portland. We are also looking for volunteers to help with annual fundraising events like our Spring and Fall Used Book Sales. If you are interested in joining a working board, we accept applications for new board members in the spring. Become a Friend of the Library today!
Contact:
Lisa Jordan
volunteer@friends-library.org
503-445-4903
Harper’s Playground
Harper's Playground inspires vital communities by creating inviting playgrounds for people of all abilities. Our playgrounds promote open, unstructured play through natural landscape design and accessible play features…" AND "Opportunities include but are not limited to natural landscape design and accessible play features. We envision a more inclusive world, one playground at a time.
How can volunteers help?
We LOVE volunteers! Opportunities include but are by no means limited to: playground cleanups, events, mailings, database upkeep, etc.
Contact:
Jane Smith
jane@harpersplayground.org
Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro ReStores
The 4 Habitat ReStores in the Metro area divert 7,000-plus tons of reusable material from landfills annually. We support reuse by accepting new/used donated home goods and building materials, sales of which fund affordable, sustainable Habitat for Humanity homes in Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark counties. We do it with the help of over 2200 volunteers. Volunteers like you! Habitat for Humanity is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Our volunteers receive and process donations, stock and merchandise products, provide excellent customer service to our amazing shoppers and donors, and help keep the stores tidy and user friendly. We welcome volunteers to assist on our donation pickup trucks and also assist our Salvage Service team in harvesting cabinets, etc. In our Gresham ReStore we have volunteer opportunities in our clothing department, too! Sign up online at pdxrestore.org
Contact:
Sign up online at pdxrestore.org
volunteer@pdxrestore.org
Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East
Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East believes that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to call home. Homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. Additionally, Habitat offers home repair services to help prevent the displacement of local families and individuals. Habitat has provided over 1,700 people with safe, affordable homes. Habitat for Humanity is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Give your coworkers the chance to give back with Habitat for Humanity's Playhouse Experience! Groups build and decorate wheelchair-accessible playhouses, creating beautiful play spaces for children. Join the ranks of participating companies like Salesforce, SurveyMonkey, and Nike. Funds raised support affordable homeownership opportunities. Flexible hours and location. Email to inquire on pricing and scheduling.
Contact:
Cassie Punnett
Cassie@habitatportlandmetro.org
503-287-9529 ext. 40
Oregon Food Bank
Oregon Food Bank believes that food is a basic human right. Hunger is not just an individual experience; it is a community-wide symptom of barriers to employment, education, housing and health care. That's why we're dedicated to helping people access nutritious food today AND building community power to eliminate the root causes of hunger together. Oregon Food Bank is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
We seek volunteers and advocates to help build a powerful movement to eliminate hunger for good! There are many ways to help end hunger in our communities — our volunteers are from all walks of life with different abilities and schedules. Whatever skills or interests, we welcome you. Choose a food repack, garden or office volunteer shift. Or join offsite opportunities with Partner Agencies, Free Food Markets, fundraisers & advocacy initiatives.
Contact:
Laura Yeary
volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org
503-282-0555
Outside In
Since 1968, Outside In has transformed thousands of lives by helping break the cycles of chronic homelessness, poverty, and poor health among Portland's LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, those experiencing homelessness, and the underserved. Our health clinic and young adult programs strive to meet people where they are and provide safe, affirming spaces for our community to receive judgment-free care and support. Outside In is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
We are most in need of Café Volunteers to help us prep, cook, and serve nutritious meals for young adults experiencing homelessness. Other open positions include Reception Desk Assistants, Certified Phlebotomists, Lab Assistants, and Dog Attendants at Virginia Woof Dog Daycare. Positions are Monday – Friday, and most ask for a weekly commitment over a minimum 6-month period. Please visit our website outsidein.org for more details.
Contact:
Caroline Jackson
CarolineJ@outsidein.org
503-535-3840
Sabin Community Development Corporation
Sabin Community Development Corporation works toward social equity by stabilizing and improving the livability of culturally diverse NE Portland neighborhoods, ensuring long-term affordable housing for low-income residents, and creating community partnerships for projects that benefit the neighborhoods as a whole. Sabin Community Development Corporation is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers make the world go round every day. We have opportunities for people of all ages. Indoors, outdoors. Working with people, working with plants, creating art, you name it, there is a lot to do. We help people boost their skills, experience, networking and more. Internships and school credit may be possible.
Contact:
Abel Johnson
abel@sabincdc.us
503-819-6533
Trauma Intervention Program Northwest
TIPN is a group of specially trained citizen volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to victims of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy. Trauma Intervention Program Northwest is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Sign up for training that begins in February and become a TIPN Volunteer.
Contact:
June Vining
june@tipnw.org
503-823-3937
www.tipnw.org
Pride Northwest, Inc.
We celebrate and bring visibility to the history, accomplishments, and talents of the LGBTQ+ community. We work specifically to build community and strengthen ties between us.
How can volunteers help?
Portland Pride Festival and Parade, ongoing planning and organizing, Pride Days of Service
Contact:
Megan Reno
info@pridenw.org
503-295-9788
World of Speed Motorsports Museum
Representing a unique part of Portland area history, our educational museum features historic race cars, boats, motorcycles, and planes that tell the story of motorsports in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, school field trips, and camps, the museum provides STEAM learning opportunities for guests of all ages.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers are involved in all aspects of the museum! You can help would-be racers as a simulator operator, greet visitors, or tell the amazing stories behind our collection as a docent. If you love educating the next generation, you can serve as a field trip tour guide. Whatever role you choose, you will be an integral part in helping us preserve and celebrate motorsports culture and keeping the history of Pacific Northwest motorsports alive.
Contact:
Amanda Andrews
volunteer@worldofspeed.org
503-563-6437
Health & Wellness
Albertina Kerr
Kerr empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and other social barriers to lead self-determined lives and reach their full potential. Albertina Kerr is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Join a well-established volunteer group within the Old Kerr Nursery Building offering volunteers the chance to use their talents within our restaurant or retail shopping spaces. Volunteers are also needed to support our programs and services and assist at fundraising events: registration, flower arranging, auction, etc.
Contact:
Christine Andersen
ChristineA@AlbertinaKerr.org
503-231-3909
Blanchet House
Blanchet House shows hospitality by serving three delicious meals a day, six days a week to people experiencing homelessness or facing barriers to food security. We also offer clothing, shoes, blankets and care kits to our guests. In addition to our meal and clothing programs, we operate two life-saving housing programs for individuals who want a safe and sober place to rebuild their lives.
How can volunteers help?
We need 12 volunteers per meal shift to plate, serve, bus and offer hospitality to our meal guests. We also have shifts for volunteers to sort donated clothing and assemble care kits. No special skills are required and training occurs on-site. Volunteer shifts are available to all people ages 12+. Empathy, compassion, and a knack for showing hospitality is preferred. It's easy to sign up at www.BlanchetHouse.org/Volunteer!
Contact:
Volunteer Coordinator
volunteer@blanchethouse.org
503-241-4340
Guardian Partners
Our mission is preventing abuse of adults with cognitive disabilities through case monitoring and education.
How can volunteers help?
We train volunteers to visit with people with disabilities and conduct a thorough wellness interview to be sure they are being properly cared for by their guardians. Any problems observed are reported to Guardian Partners staff and the Court for assistance or intervention.
Contact:
Marc Kochanski
marc@guardian-partners.org
971-409-1358
Lines for Life
Lines for Life is a regional nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide and promoting mental wellness. Our work addresses a spectrum of needs including intervention, prevention, and advocacy. We offer free, confidential crisis intervention and referral services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone. Our compassionate staff and volunteers answered over 118,000 calls in 2019.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers answer calls to our crisis and referral hotlines. They provide essential care to vulnerable members of our community, creating a safety net by offering informed, compassionate responses to callers. Our exemplary volunteers have an empathic and non-judgmental attitude, willingness to learn best practices in crisis de-escalation, basic computer skills, and the ability to make a year-long commitment.
Contact:
Caryn Berley
carynb@linesforlife.org
971-244-4619
Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine
We provide free appointment-based healthcare to under and uninsured residents of Clackamas County.
How can volunteers help?
Our Clinic is volunteer based, opportunities for volunteers in the following areas are needed: Medical, Lab, Nurse, Doctor, Scribe, Interpreters, Administrative, Fundraising, Board or Committee.
Contact:
Sarah Arp
cvimvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com
503-722-4400
Family Justice Center of Washington County
FJC a one stop shop support center for survivors/victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Housing eleven partner agencies which provides legal assistance, advocacy, housing resources, safety planning, DV grants for minor children, counseling, Skype court, crime reporting, and more. In ONE safe place and without judgement.
How can volunteers help?
When survivors first arrive at FJC they may be overwhelmed and are often in a fragile emotional state. Volunteers (bilingual a plus) can welcome clients, help them navigate through our service options while onsite.They also help us reach out to the community and educate the public about the services we provide at special events, fundraising, and various tabling opportunities. Few people know that 1 in 4 females will be a victim of domestic violence as well as 1 in 7 males.
Contact:
Tya Robinson
tya@fjcwc.org
503-430-8300
Kaiser Permanente Hospice
Kaiser Permanente Hospice is a non-profit hospice serving our members and community in the greater Portland Metro Area, including Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Clark and Yamhill Counties. Hospice is a unique, patient-centered, team-based approach to palliative (comfort) care for an individual with a terminal illness who chooses care in their home or facility setting. Our staff are experts in supporting patients and families on this journey. Kaiser Permanente Hospice is accredited by Medicare and Joint Commission.
How can volunteers help?
Hospice volunteers are an important part of our hospice team. They are members of the community who have chosen to devote their service and time to improving the quality of life for our patients and families during a difficult time. Volunteer service can have a profound impact at a time when a person is nearing the end of their life, when heartfelt one-on-one connection is crucial.Volunteers are assigned to a patient near where they live or are willing to travel. Volunteers choose each assignment and make a commitment to visiting each week during the patient’s time on hospice. The volunteer may provide a break for a family caregiver for up to 4 hours a week. During their time in the home, the volunteer might visit with the patient, watch a movie together, assist with a project or check in during nap times. Volunteers can also offer to do light housekeeping or assist the patient. When our patients live in facility housing and their caregiving needs are provided for, the volunteer focuses on companionship. They may read a book, play cards, hold a hand, converse or provide compassionate presence during the 1 to 2-hour visit. Volunteers pass a criminal background check and drug screen before attending a 2-day comprehensive hospice volunteer training. This is an opportunity to offer comfort, time, and connection, honoring each person’s dignity, integrity and wishes. Come learn the power of providing presence and holding a hand.
Contact:
Hospice Volunteer Coordinator
hospicevolunteernw@kp.org
503-499-5168
Meals on Wheels People
Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide more than a meal to thousands of older adults in the greater Portland metro area. Our service not only alleviates hunger and social isolation, but allows seniors to live independently with dignity in their own homes. Aging in place reduces depression, falls and hospitalization. Meals on Wheels People is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
We rely on 500 volunteers daily to help serve and deliver meals to older adults in the greater metro area. We also depend on volunteers for several large special events annually.
Contact:
Nick Price
nick.price@mowp.org
503-953-8101
The Dental Foundation of Oregon
The DFO is dedicated to advancing oral health education, providing charitable care, and coordinating resources for Oregon's children and vulnerable communities. The Dental Foundation of Oregon is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Serve as a photographer or graphic designer to document our annual events and activities. Lend logistic skills in support of our annual Chip! for Teeth Golf tournament, Wall of Wine, and Motor Mouth Raffle events! Use your storytelling to help write stories for our social media accounts, Membership Matters, and other media initiatives. Dental professionals can join us on the Tooth Taxi to help deliver oral health education to children.
Contact:
Amber Fowler
Foundation@SmileOnOregon.org
503-594-0880
Operation Nightwatch Portland
At Operation Nightwatch we provide night-time hospitality for Portland's unhoused and homeless communities to promote community and dignity through social interaction. Operation Nightwatch Portland is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Our volunteers will be asked to visit with our guests and play board games, watch a movie, or take the time to listen and hear their stories without judgement. Volunteers also serve food & coffee in addition to distributing socks, blankets, and clothing.
Contact:
Paul D Underwood
paul.operationnightwatch@gmail.com
503-220-0438
Volunteers of America Oregon
From at-risk youth to victims of domestic violence, recovering addicts, and aging adults, Volunteers of America Oregon provides a range of supportive and empowering services to our area's most vulnerable. We are passionate about finding innovative solutions to our community's most relentless social problems. Our comprehensive programs focus on children and families, reentry and transition, substance abuse recovery, and the aging community.
How can volunteers help?
Be a classroom assistant at Family Relief Nursery; help families establish safe, stable home environments. Socialize and enjoy daily activities, (music therapy, tai chi, crafts) at our adult day centers. Help at-risk youth with academics and activities; help them reach their potential. Advocate for families experiencing domestic violence. Support our recovery programs. Provide administrative services giving vital support to our agency. And more.
Contact:
Camille McDaniel
volunteer@voaor.org
503-595-2009
Animals
Portland Animal Welfare Team (PAW Team)
PAW Team provides free veterinary care for those experiencing houselessness or extreme poverty. We rely on volunteer veterinarians, assistants, and non-medical volunteers to provide care for over 1,200 families per year. PAW Team aims to ensure that pets stay with their people that love them the most by providing necessarily vaccines, parasite prevention, county licensing, pet supplies, and more. Portland Animal Welfare Team (PAW Team) is a 2019 Give!Guide nonprofit!
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers with a medical background can assist in clinic or our in-house pharmacy. Non-medical volunteers are needed to run our supply bank during open hours, help with clinic check-in, office administration, and transportation to help patients get to their appointments.
Contact:
Nicole Perkins
nicole@pawteam.org
503-206-6033
Cat Adoption Team (CAT)
Together with our community, we strive to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. We offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives!
How can volunteers help?
Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a kitten foster parent, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/ neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT and let’s save lives together!
Contact:
Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager
volunteer@catadoptionteam.org
503-925-8903
