How can volunteers help?

Hospice volunteers are an important part of our hospice team. They are members of the community who have chosen to devote their service and time to improving the quality of life for our patients and families during a difficult time. Volunteer service can have a profound impact at a time when a person is nearing the end of their life, when heartfelt one-on-one connection is crucial.Volunteers are assigned to a patient near where they live or are willing to travel. Volunteers choose each assignment and make a commitment to visiting each week during the patient’s time on hospice. The volunteer may provide a break for a family caregiver for up to 4 hours a week. During their time in the home, the volunteer might visit with the patient, watch a movie together, assist with a project or check in during nap times. Volunteers can also offer to do light housekeeping or assist the patient. When our patients live in facility housing and their caregiving needs are provided for, the volunteer focuses on companionship. They may read a book, play cards, hold a hand, converse or provide compassionate presence during the 1 to 2-hour visit. Volunteers pass a criminal background check and drug screen before attending a 2-day comprehensive hospice volunteer training. This is an opportunity to offer comfort, time, and connection, honoring each person’s dignity, integrity and wishes. Come learn the power of providing presence and holding a hand.