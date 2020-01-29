Hundreds of you entered your pets in our annual pageant late last year, and after our staff did the grueling work of narrowing the number to 100 finalists, we turned to our readers to vote for our winners and the champion, the Ultimate Supreme Pet. More than 35,000 votes were cast and, now the time has finally come to announce our 20 title winners and Ultimate Supreme Pet, who is… Bethanee Hamilton, the three-legged tripod rescue Frenchie and cancer survivor!