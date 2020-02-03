What would any culinary journey be without wine? Luckily, Ashland sits in the middle of one of the most diverse grape growing regions on the West Coast and the ability to drink fine pinot noir or Gewurztraminer made locally is just one of the joys of visiting. Ashland wineries are home to more than 70 varietals that thrive in the Rogue Valley's high altitudes, dry air, and warm climate. Well regarded wineries like Irvine and Robert Vineyards, and Weisinger Family Winery make their home in Ashland—