This couple had relatable intentions – they, like you, wanted to play publicly and feel the excitement of doing something naughty in a room full of strangers. The good news is, there are so many ways to do it right! Here are some tips for exhibitionistic play: 1) While a theater packed with strangers may sound like an exciting place to get down, you'll want to pick a spot where you won't be noticed – how about a loud concert or nightclub, or the back corner of a venue (rather than the front row)? Better yet – check out one of Portland's lifestyle clubs specifically designed for you to get down in public. 2) If your toy is buzzy or your orgasm is a head-banger, you're asking folks to witness your sex just by being near you. Try non-motorized options, like a butt plug worn to run an errand, or a rope body harness tied under your clothes. Or practice edging – lower level stimulation that never pushes over an orgasmic edge – to keep the noises in check until you get home. 3) Get creative! There's no reason why play needs to be tech-heavy, orgasm-focused, or even physical. Make a game with your partner where every time a bus goes by they remember that perfect sound you make while you're fucking. Send a dirty selfie every time you "get something from the car" [read: sneak somewhere private]. Swap some banal phrases like "nice shirt" for x-rated ones you discuss ahead of time, so that every time you comment on your babe's date night duds you're dirty talking in code.