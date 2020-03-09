March and April are great months to catch blooms at Portland Japanese Garden and to witness the rebirth and renewal that makes spring our favorite season. Camellias, those vibrant pink, red and white flowers, are now in bloom. Cherry trees bloom from the end of March into April. The cherry blossom is Japan's national flower, and Portland Japanese Garden is home to many of these delicate pink-and-white-flowered trees. Last are the magnolias, whose full blooms can be seen in April.