Road trips to the Oregon Coast are a favorite among Portlanders who want a break from the downtown congestion and high-octane city energy, even if it's only for a weekend. Whether you call it "detoxing" or just an elaborate quest for good clam chowder, the coast is one of the benefits of life in the Pacific Northwest, for more reasons than just the shellfish—although it is a perk. The Coos Bay area is one of our state's coastal gems, making up for the four-hour drive with gray whales, scenic hikes and excellent clamming, alongside the "mardi gras of sports betting". As the weather warms, spring might just be the best time to make a trip, book a waterfront room at The Mill Casino • Hotel & RV Park, and take advantage of all that the Coos Bay area has to offer: