Literally, it's the time when Portlanders get reintroduced to the sun, take the last of our vitamin D supplements and trade the heavy-duty raincoat for a light sweater. It's a period of rebirth and rejuvenation, where the slivers of sunlight gazed at from our office windows give way to the longer days of the vernal equinox.
That said, it's not time to come out of hibernation quite yet.
In this part of the country, the season of renewal begins at home. If summer is the party, spring is the pre-funk. We shake off our seasonal depression, turn off Netflix and break out our whisk brooms, drawings for that remodeled basement and our seed catalogs.
To help inspire you, we've collected stories from three Portland businesses who can help you take advantage of spring, and get ready for the brighter days ahead.
Be smart with your windows.
Reduce noise with Indow inserts.
The only thing worse than Portland traffic, is hearing it in your living room. Instead of replacing your windows, add less expensive energy-efficient, noise-reducing window inserts. They press into the inside of your window to insulate against cold, heat, and sound so you can leave your commute at the door.
Waste Less & Save More in your Home Projects
ReBuilding Center Opens Doors to Reuse, Repair, and Resilience
Known by the community-coined tagline of "I love that place," the ReBuilding Center is a vibrant Portland landmark that has been open to the public on North Mississippi Avenue for more than 20 years. Spring is a bustling time at the quirky nonprofit, which builds community resilience and environmental sustainability through reuse and repair. A cob tree sculpture welcomes you inside the large property, where you'll find an enthusiastic staff of reuse and repair experts, a vast array of materials, and a living demonstration of a circular economy in action.
The ReBuilding Center is dedicated to:
Reduce. House projects often result in a bunch of excess reusable stuff. The ReBuilding Center's team picks up qualifying materials from homeowners, contractors, and other sites in the Metro area—for free! Schedule your free pick-up online or call the Driving Department directly at 503-445-1520.
Reuse. Each year the ReBuilding Center diverts more than 3.2 million pounds of materials from landfills. Seven days a week, the ReBuilding Center accepts drop-offs and sells affordable lumber, trim, siding, doors, windows, tubs, toilets, sinks, cabinets, appliances, hardware, housewares, lighting, and more. The deeply discounted prices saved customers almost one million dollars in 2019.
Repair. Want to grow your confidence with tools and DIY repair and building skills, while working with salvaged materials? Sign up for one of over 160 classes a year in the Education Shop—such as Intro to Carpentry: Tables & Benches, Intro to Electrical for Homeowners, and DIY Plumbing Repairs & Replacements. Women-only, private group, and scholarship options included!
Refresh your home easily with a piece (or two) of modern furniture
Hip is celebrating 25 years serving Portland.
The annual tradition of spring cleaning is essential for a home. Shaking out the dust after a long winter and opening the windows to let your space breathe is great, but it's also your chance to change things up. We suggest you consider bringing in the new decade with style and comfort.
At Hip Furniture, customers find inspiration in everything from classic mid-century modern to fresh, trendsetting designs from around the world. The enduring popularity of mid-century composition comes from the clean lines, gentle curves and the use of a wide range of materials. The appeal of genuine Italian leather and minimalist furniture is timeless.
Over the past 25 years, Hip Furniture has become the source for mid-century modern furnishings that reflect Portland's forward-thinking aesthetic. In the next 25, we will continue our mission of showcasing the best modern pieces on the market. Whether it's items in our grand showroom or custom orders, Hip will bring the style of the past with the luxury of the present straight to you.
Grow Your Own
One Green World is Portland's source for fruiting plants
Think an abundant food forest is out of reach in your urban living space? One Green World is here to help turn your city dwelling into a fruit forest oasis. We are a family owned nursery located in Southeast Portland, specializing in a wide selection of fruiting plants, unique citrus, and native species.
A large yard isn't needed to grow your own fruit as we have many dwarfing trees, compact shrubs, and plants that can be grown in containers; making them perfect for confined spaces.
Here are a few of our favorites to get you started on your path to home grown fruit & a sustainable lifestyle:
1. Yuzu Ichandrin Citrus – This hardy citrus bears abundant lemon-lime flavored fruit. Great for cocktails and dishes.
2. Negronne Fig – Each year, you will be able to harvest deliciously sweet, dark purple figs with red flesh with this easy to grow, naturally dwarfing tree.
3. Coolidge Pineapple Guava – With edible flowers tasting of cotton candy, and fruit flavors of mint and pineapple, you deserve to have this hardy, exotic and beautiful evergreen shrub in your life.
No matter how big or small the space, we can help make your fruit tree daydreams into a reality. Visit us at our SE location or online at www.onegreenworld.com for all of your edible landscaping needs.
