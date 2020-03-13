Known by the community-coined tagline of "I love that place," the ReBuilding Center is a vibrant Portland landmark that has been open to the public on North Mississippi Avenue for more than 20 years. Spring is a bustling time at the quirky nonprofit, which builds community resilience and environmental sustainability through reuse and repair. A cob tree sculpture welcomes you inside the large property, where you'll find an enthusiastic staff of reuse and repair experts, a vast array of materials, and a living demonstration of a circular economy in action.