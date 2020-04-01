It may be hard to think about summer due to the effect the coronavirus has had on our community. We're hopeful that within a matter of time, things will be back to normal so we can enjoy those warm and sunny summer days. We've listed our picks of summer camps, both for keeping little ones entertained for the day or taking them to out-of-town adventures. Whether they're artists, scientists, or outdoor enthusiasts, there's a summer camp for all kids and all their interests.
Avid4 Adventure
June 15th – August 14th
Grades: K-7
Build your child's confidence this summer! At Avid4 Adventure camps, our experienced instructors (all with multiple certifications) teach K – 7th graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. Campers gain solid outdoor skills and character-shaping confidence they can use at camp and beyond. Learn more at avid4.com.
The International School – Language Immersion Summer Camp
June 22nd – July 31st
Ages: Age 3 – 5th Grade
It's a world of fun at International School's award-winning summer camp! Chinese, Spanish, or Japanese language and culture will come to life through hands-on projects, stories, songs, games and outdoor fun with the International School's teachers from around the world. Whether learning a new language or already fluent, campers will love outdoor play, field trips, cultural performances, ice cream parties, and more! Learn more at intlschool.org.
Mad Science of Portland and Vancouver
June 15th – June 19th
Ages: 5-12
Do you have a future Einstein or Marie Curie on your hands? Send them to Mad Science Camp! Their interactive, engaging programs allow kids to explore the different fields of science in an interesting and entertaining way. Even the youngest scientists will learn that they have what it takes to do great things! Learn more at portland.madscience.org.
OMSI Camps & Classes
June 8th – August 21st
Grades: K-12
Have an unforgettable summer! OMSI offers 200+ summer Camps & Classes, making it easy for students to enjoy months of fun, friends, and adventures together. Create animated films, code your own webpage, build a rocket, and more with OMSI's award-winning day camps & classes—or learn wilderness survival, dig up fossils, and learn to surf with OMSI's ACA-accredited overnight camps. Learn more at omsi.edu/camps-and-classes.
Portland Audubon Summer Camp
June 22nd – August 28th
Grades: 1-12
Portland Audubon Summer Camps combine science, games, and creative play with meaningful, lasting connections with nature. With over 60 camp options to choose from, they give children opportunities to master the skills that build competence and self-reliance in the outdoors. From hiking, to art and archery, to searching for wildlife, to camping in the San Juan Islands, there's something for every camper! Each camp, led by expert educators, helps kids bring their authentic selves to learning, playing, and making friends. Portland Audobon creates a culture of care and respect for each other and nature through teamwork and big belly laughs! Learn more at audubonportland.org.
Saturday Academy
July 6th – July 31st
Grades: 2-12
Summer half-day classes and full-day camps are here! Saturday Academy's camps and classes offer hands-on. camps and classes offer hands-on opportunities designed to inspire curiosity in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and the arts. They have several Portland area locations, and flexible after camp pick-up is available at some site between 3:30 – 5 PM. Lunch supervision is also available here for students pairing an AM and PM class. Saturday Academy offers financial aid so that every child can follow their curiosity regardless of financial circumstances. Learn more at saturdayacademy.org.
Comments