Of course, safety is king. The masks are meant for everyday use, rather than for medical personnel, but they are designed to be as effective as possible in these viral times. While most of the masks you see on the street are made of a simple cotton material, Sock It to Me developed dual-layered knit masks with copper fibers that naturally inhibit the growth of pathogens. Basically, you're looking at a mask made of cotton, polyester, copper ion-bonded nylon and rubber elastic––high-tech materials that are up to the task. When tested in an external lab, the masks were found to be 99% effective at inhibiting the growth of pathogens.