Their Norwegian meatballs, pork and beef balls jeweled with caramelized onions on a bright bed of pickled purple cabbage, are plated with as much thought as where they're sourced from. Pork comes from Carlton Farms, a small, family-owned meat producer who has collaborated with Pacific Northwest family farmers committed to natural, humane raising methods. And from Painted Hills comes grass-fed/grass-finished beef, a result of the pandemic's price gouging in factory farm meat. This, owner Megan Walhood admitted, "could be potentially a good thing for more responsible forms of meat production." Generally, however, she uses feedlot-finished beef due to price. "At the end of the day we feel that paying our employees a living wage takes precedence, and we try to balance environmental sustainability with social sustainability."