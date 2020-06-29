For many of us, the world has become remote and what was once in-person is now online. This virtual model is familiar ground at PSU. At the university, students are able to engage with flexible degrees that include a mix of online and on-campus courses to work with each individual schedule. For those whose lives can't work around a full stack of on-campus courses, virtual programs can mold to fit your life–not the other way around. Independent-minded college students can work with the same esteemed faculty that teach on the Oregon campus, all while fostering lasting relationships with fellow classmates from the comfort–and ease–of their own home. Online Master's programs include Social Work and a Healthcare MBA, and online Bachelor's programs include Criminal Justice, Public Health and Business.