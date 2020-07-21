We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Cannabis. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Vape Cartridge
Winner: Willamette Valley Alchemy
Second Place: Pax
Runner Up: Happy Cabbage Farms – Rosin Carts
Best Topical
Winner: Empower BodyCare
Second Place: Luminous Botanicals – DEW Sensual Oil
Runner Up: High Desert Pure
Best Tincture
Winner: Universal Cannabis Tonic, Luminous Botanicals
Second Place: TJs on Powell
Runner Up: PROTANICALS
Best Dispensary
Winner: Nectar
Second Place:Electric Lettuce
Runner Up: MindRite Dispensary
Best Cannabis Farm
Winner: Meraki Gardens
Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
Runner Up: Yerba Buena
Best Vape Maker
Winner: Pax Vaporizers
Second Place: Willamette Valley Alchemy
Runner Up: Select Cannabis
Best Cannabis Strain
Winner: GMO Cookies
Second Place: Blue Dream
Runner Up: Mt. Hood Magic Durban
Best Budtender
Winner: Stephen at MindRite
Second Place: Emily Rios at TJs on Powell
Runner Up: Andi at Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
Winner: Wyld
Second Place: Luminous Botanicals
Runner Up: PROTANICALS
Best Dab
Winner: Happy Cabbage Farms
Second Place: Bobsled Extracts
Runner Up: Dr. Jolly's
Best Cannabis Delivery Service
Winner: Green Box
Second Place: dutchie
Runner Up: Rip City Delivery
Best Edible Product
Winner: Wyld Gummies
Second Place: Laurie + MaryJane Fudge Yourself
Runner Up: Periodic edibles
Best Head Shop (paraphernalia)
Winner: Mary Jane's House Of Glass
Second Place: MellowMood
Runner Up: House of Pipes
Best Vape Device/Product
Winner: Pax
Second Place: The Puffco Peak
Runner Up: Select Elite
Best Organic Selection
Winner: MindRite Dispensary
Second Place: Serra
Runner Up: Farma
Comments