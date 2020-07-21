We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Cannabis. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Vape Cartridge

Winner: Willamette Valley Alchemy
Second Place: Pax
Runner Up: Happy Cabbage Farms – Rosin Carts

Best Topical

Winner: Empower BodyCare 
Second Place: Luminous Botanicals – DEW Sensual Oil
Runner Up: High Desert Pure

Best Tincture

Winner: Universal Cannabis Tonic, Luminous Botanicals
Second Place: TJs on Powell
Runner Up: PROTANICALS

Best Dispensary

Winner: Nectar
Second Place:Electric Lettuce
Runner Up: MindRite Dispensary

Best Cannabis Farm

Winner: Meraki Gardens
Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
Runner Up: Yerba Buena 

Best Vape Maker

Winner: Pax Vaporizers
Second Place: Willamette Valley Alchemy
Runner Up: Select Cannabis

Best Cannabis Strain

Winner: GMO Cookies
Second Place: Blue Dream
Runner Up: Mt. Hood Magic Durban

Best Budtender

Winner: Stephen at MindRite
Second Place: Emily Rios at TJs on Powell
Runner Up: Andi at Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary

Best Cannabis-Infused Product

Winner: Wyld
Second Place: Luminous Botanicals
Runner Up: PROTANICALS

Best Dab

Winner: Happy Cabbage Farms
Second Place: Bobsled Extracts
Runner Up: Dr. Jolly's

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

Winner: Green Box
Second Place: dutchie
Runner Up: Rip City Delivery

Best Edible Product

Winner: Wyld Gummies
Second Place: Laurie + MaryJane Fudge Yourself
Runner Up: Periodic edibles

Best Head Shop (paraphernalia)

Winner: Mary Jane's House Of Glass
Second Place: MellowMood
Runner Up: House of Pipes

Best Vape Device/Product

Winner: Pax
Second Place: The Puffco Peak
Runner Up: Select Elite

Best Organic Selection

Winner: MindRite Dispensary
Second Place: Serra
Runner Up: Farma