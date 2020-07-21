We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Food, Drink & Restaurants. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Indian Restaurant
Winner: Bollywood Theater
Second Place: Swagat
Runner Up: The Sudra
Best Cidery
Winner: Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Second Place: Portland Cider Company
Runner Up: 2 Towns Ciderhouse
Best Food Cart
Winner: The Whole Bowl
Second Place: Matt's BBQ
Runner Up: GrindWitTryz
Best Donut
Winner: Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai
Second Place: Blue Star Donuts
Runner Up: Doe Donuts
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Winner: Nicholas Restaurant Lebanese and Mediterranean Cuisine
Second Place: Tusk
Runner Up: AVIV
Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant
Winner: Harlow
Second Place: The Whole Bowl
Runner Up: AVIV
Best Distillery
Winner: Wild Roots Spirits
Second Place: Freeland Spirits
Runner Up: Eastside Distilling
Best Chinese Restaurant
Winner: Frank's Noodle House
Second Place: XLB
Runner Up: Duck House Chinese Restaurant
Best Burger
Winner: Killer Burger
Second Place: Bar Bar
Runner Up: SuperDeluxe
Best Bagel
Winner: Spielman Bagels
Second Place: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
Runner Up: Bernstein's Bagels
Best Paleo Options
Winner: New Seasons Market
Second Place: Dick's Kitchen
Runner Up: Cultured Caveman
Best Thai Restaurant
Winner: Paadee
Second Place: Thai Peacock
Runner Up: Kati Thai
Best Mexican Restaurant
Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
Second Place: Los Gorditos
Runner Up: Nuestra Cocina
Best Ice Cream
Winner: Salt & Straw
Second Place: Ruby Jewel
Runner Up: Fifty Licks
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
Winner: Harlow
Second Place: Back to Eden Bakery
Runner Up: Petunia's Pies & Pastries
Best Brewery
Winner: Breakside Brewery
Second Place: Great Notion
Runner Up: Modern Times Beer
Best Sandwich Shop
Winner: Lardo
Second Place: Bunk Sandwich
Runner Up: East Side Deli
Best Bakery
Winner: Grand Central Bakery
Second Place: Ken's Artisan Bakery
Runner Up: Back to Eden Bakery
Best Ramen
Winner: AFURI
Second Place: Marukin Ramen
Runner Up: Boxer Ramen
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Winner: Kure Juice Bar
Second Place: Canteen
Runner Up: Moberi
Best Restaurant
Winner: Eem
Second Place: Nostrana
Runner Up: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Second Place: Laughing Planet
Runner Up: Hopworks Urban Brewery
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Winner: Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Second Place: Pho Van
Runner Up: Pok Pok
Best Sausage
Winner: Olympia Provisions
Second Place: Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
Runner Up: Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen
Best Kombucha
Winner: SOMA Kombucha and Jun
Second Place: Brew Dr. Kombucha
Runner Up: Happy Mountain Kombucha
Best Catering Service
Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
Second Place: Kee's #Loaded Kitchen
Runner Up: Vibrant Table
Best Sushi
Winner: Bamboo Sushi
Second Place: Rollin' Fresh
Runner Up: Yama Sushi
Best Chocolatier
Winner: Moonstruck Chocolate
Second Place: Missionary Chocolate
Runner Up: Woodblock Chocolate
Best Hot Sauce
Winner: Secret Aardvark
Second Place: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Runner Up: Hot Mama Salsa
Best Late-Night Menu
Winner: Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Second Place: Le Bistro Montage
Runner Up: Bye and Bye
Best Barbecue
Winner: Matt's BBQ
Second Place: Podnah's Pit
Runner Up: Homegrown Smoker
Best Brunch Spot
Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
Second Place: Tin Shed
Runner Up: Sweedeedee
Best Pie Shop
Winner: Lauretta Jean's
Second Place: Random Order Pie Bar
Runner Up: Petunia's Pies & Pastries
Best Winery
Winner: Willamette Valley Vineyards
Second Place: Stoller
Runner Up: Sokol Blosser Winery
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
Winner: Queen of Sheba
Second Place: Enat Kitchen
Runner Up: Bete-Lukas
Best Coffee
Winner: Nossa Familia Coffee
Second Place: Coava Coffee Roasters
Runner Up: Stumptown Coffee Roaster
Best French Restaurant
Winner: Petite Provence Boulangerie & Patisserie
Second Place: Le Pigeon
Runner Up: Canard
Best Pizza
Winner: Sizzle Pie
Second Place: Apizza Scholls
Runner Up: Escape from New York
Best Tea Shop
Winner: Tea Chai Té
Second Place: Townshend's
Runner Up: Smith Teamaker
