We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Food, Drink & Restaurants. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Indian Restaurant

Winner: Bollywood Theater
Second Place: Swagat
Runner Up: The Sudra

Best Cidery

Winner: Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Second Place: Portland Cider Company
Runner Up: 2 Towns Ciderhouse

Best Food Cart

Winner: The Whole Bowl
Second Place: Matt's BBQ
Runner Up: GrindWitTryz

Best Donut

Winner: Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai
Second Place: Blue Star Donuts
Runner Up: Doe Donuts

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Winner: Nicholas Restaurant Lebanese and Mediterranean Cuisine
Second Place: Tusk
Runner Up: AVIV

Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant

Winner: Harlow
Second Place: The Whole Bowl
Runner Up: AVIV

Best Distillery

Winner: Wild Roots Spirits
Second Place: Freeland Spirits
Runner Up: Eastside Distilling

Best Chinese Restaurant

Winner: Frank's Noodle House
Second Place: XLB
Runner Up: Duck House Chinese Restaurant

Best Burger

Winner: Killer Burger
Second Place: Bar Bar
Runner Up: SuperDeluxe

Best Bagel

Winner: Spielman Bagels
Second Place: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
Runner Up: Bernstein's Bagels

Best Paleo Options

Winner: New Seasons Market
Second Place: Dick's Kitchen
Runner Up: Cultured Caveman

Best Thai Restaurant

Winner: Paadee
Second Place: Thai Peacock
Runner Up: Kati Thai

Best Mexican Restaurant

Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
Second Place: Los Gorditos
Runner Up: Nuestra Cocina

Best Ice Cream

Winner: Salt & Straw
Second Place: Ruby Jewel
Runner Up: Fifty Licks

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Winner: Harlow
Second Place: Back to Eden Bakery
Runner Up: Petunia's Pies & Pastries

Best Brewery

Winner: Breakside Brewery
Second Place: Great Notion
Runner Up: Modern Times Beer

Best Sandwich Shop

Winner: Lardo
Second Place: Bunk Sandwich
Runner Up: East Side Deli

Best Bakery

Winner: Grand Central Bakery
Second Place: Ken's Artisan Bakery
Runner Up: Back to Eden Bakery

Best Ramen

Winner: AFURI
Second Place: Marukin Ramen
Runner Up: Boxer Ramen

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Winner: Kure Juice Bar
Second Place: Canteen
Runner Up: Moberi

Best Restaurant

Winner: Eem
Second Place: Nostrana
Runner Up: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Second Place: Laughing Planet
Runner Up: Hopworks Urban Brewery

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Winner: Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Second Place: Pho Van
Runner Up: Pok Pok

Best Sausage

Winner: Olympia Provisions
Second Place: Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
Runner Up: Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen

Best Kombucha

Winner: SOMA Kombucha and Jun
Second Place: Brew Dr. Kombucha
Runner Up: Happy Mountain Kombucha

Best Catering Service

Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
Second Place: Kee's #Loaded Kitchen
Runner Up: Vibrant Table

Best Sushi

Winner: Bamboo Sushi
Second Place: Rollin' Fresh
Runner Up: Yama Sushi

Best Chocolatier

Winner: Moonstruck Chocolate
Second Place: Missionary Chocolate
Runner Up: Woodblock Chocolate

Best Hot Sauce

Winner: Secret Aardvark
Second Place: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Runner Up: Hot Mama Salsa

Best Late-Night Menu

Winner: Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Second Place: Le Bistro Montage
Runner Up: Bye and Bye

Best Barbecue

Winner: Matt's BBQ
Second Place: Podnah's Pit
Runner Up: Homegrown Smoker

Best Brunch Spot

Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
Second Place: Tin Shed
Runner Up: Sweedeedee

Best Pie Shop

Winner: Lauretta Jean's
Second Place: Random Order Pie Bar
Runner Up: Petunia's Pies & Pastries

Best Winery

Winner: Willamette Valley Vineyards
Second Place: Stoller
Runner Up: Sokol Blosser Winery

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Winner: Queen of Sheba
Second Place: Enat Kitchen
Runner Up: Bete-Lukas

Best Coffee

Winner: Nossa Familia Coffee
Second Place: Coava Coffee Roasters
Runner Up: Stumptown Coffee Roaster

Best French Restaurant

Winner: Petite Provence Boulangerie & Patisserie
Second Place: Le Pigeon
Runner Up: Canard

Best Pizza

Winner: Sizzle Pie
Second Place: Apizza Scholls
Runner Up: Escape from New York

Best Tea Shop

Winner: Tea Chai Té
Second Place: Townshend's
Runner Up: Smith Teamaker