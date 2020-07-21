We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Nonprofits. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Civil & Human Rights Nonprofit
Winner: Planned Parenthood
Second Place: Don't Shoot Portland
Runner Up: Street Roots
Best Education Nonprofit
Winner: Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up: Free Geek
Best Environment Nonprofit
Winner: Friends of Trees
Second Place: Portland Audubon
Runner Up: The Nature Conservancy – Oregon Conservation Center
Best Health Nonprofit
Winner: Planned Parenthood
Second Place: Outside In
Runner Up: Oregon Health & Science University
Best Creative Expression Nonprofit
Winner: SCRAP PDX
Second Place: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Runner Up: p:ear
Best Community-driven Nonprofit
Winner: Oregon Food Bank
Second Place: Street Roots
Runner Up: Sisters of the Road
Best Animal Nonprofit
Winner: Oregon Humane Society
Second Place: Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon
Runner Up: DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Speciality Hospital
Best Human Services Nonprofit
Winner: Oregon Food Bank
Second Place: Outside In
Runner Up: Habitat for Humanity
