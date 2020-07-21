We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Best People. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best DJ

Winner: DJ Wicked
Second Place: DJ O.G.One
Runner Up: Danny Merkury

Best Stripper

Winner: Kat Van Dayum
Second Place: Saint Sasha of Devils Point
Runner Up: Zelah Pandemonium at Kit Kat Club

Best Local Celebrity

Winner: The Unipiper
Second Place: Napoleon the Alpaca
Runner Up: Lady Coquine

Best Mascot

Winner: The Unipiper
Second Place: Oregon Duck
Runner Up: Napoleon the Alpaca

Best Blazer

Winner: Damian Lillard
Second Place: CJ McCollum
Runner Up: Bill Walton

Best Political Figure

Winner: Jeff Merkley
Second Place: Kate Brown
Runner Up: Jo Ann Hardesty

Best Chef

Winner: Chef Melvin Trinidad
Second Place: Kiauna Nelson
Runner Up: Maya Lovelace

Best Band/Musical Group

Winner: Portugal. The Man
Second Place: The Decemberists
Runner Up: Garcia Birthday Band

Best Comedian

Winner: Melina Best
Second Place: Ian Karmel
Runner Up: Shrista Tyree

Best Musician/Solo Artist

Winner: Storm Large
Second Place: iAmMoshow The Cat Rapper
Runner Up: Amine

Best Thorn

Winner: Tobin Heath
Second Place: Bella Bixby
Runner Up: Becky Sauerbrunn

Best Timber

Winner: Diego Valeri
Second Place: Diego Chará
Runner Up: Sebastián Blanco

Best Radio Personality

Winner: Gustav
Second Place: Kristina Kage
Runner Up: Uncle Scotty