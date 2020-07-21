We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Best People. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best DJ
Winner: DJ Wicked
Second Place: DJ O.G.One
Runner Up: Danny Merkury
Best Stripper
Winner: Kat Van Dayum
Second Place: Saint Sasha of Devils Point
Runner Up: Zelah Pandemonium at Kit Kat Club
Best Local Celebrity
Winner: The Unipiper
Second Place: Napoleon the Alpaca
Runner Up: Lady Coquine
Best Mascot
Winner: The Unipiper
Second Place: Oregon Duck
Runner Up: Napoleon the Alpaca
Best Blazer
Winner: Damian Lillard
Second Place: CJ McCollum
Runner Up: Bill Walton
Best Political Figure
Winner: Jeff Merkley
Second Place: Kate Brown
Runner Up: Jo Ann Hardesty
Best Chef
Winner: Chef Melvin Trinidad
Second Place: Kiauna Nelson
Runner Up: Maya Lovelace
Best Band/Musical Group
Winner: Portugal. The Man
Second Place: The Decemberists
Runner Up: Garcia Birthday Band
Best Comedian
Winner: Melina Best
Second Place: Ian Karmel
Runner Up: Shrista Tyree
Best Musician/Solo Artist
Winner: Storm Large
Second Place: iAmMoshow The Cat Rapper
Runner Up: Amine
Best Thorn
Winner: Tobin Heath
Second Place: Bella Bixby
Runner Up: Becky Sauerbrunn
Best Timber
Winner: Diego Valeri
Second Place: Diego Chará
Runner Up: Sebastián Blanco
Best Radio Personality
Winner: Gustav
Second Place: Kristina Kage
Runner Up: Uncle Scotty
Comments