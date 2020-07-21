We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Shops & Services. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Leather Maker
Winner: Portland Leather Goods
Second Place: Langlitz Leathers
Runner Up: Will Leather Goods
Best Florist
Winner: Sammy's Flowers
Second Place: Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
Runner Up: Coy & Co.
Best Running Store
Winner: Portland Running & Walking Co
Second Place: Foot Traffic
Runner Up: Fleet Feet PDX
Best Pet Supply Store
Winner: Pets on Broadway
Second Place: Mud Bay
Runner Up: Healthy Pets Northwest
Best Bottle Shop
Winner: Belmont Station
Second Place: John's Marketplace
Runner Up: Division Wines
Best Bike Shop
Winner: River City Bicycles
Second Place: Community Cycling Center
Runner Up: Kenton Cycle Repair
Best Real Estate Agent
Winner: Laura Wood & Laurie Gilmer at Bright Space
Second Place: Sophia Rosenberg, Hasson Company Realtors
Runner Up: Liza Stillhard, Premiere Property Group, LLC
Best Clothing Resale Store
Winner: ARTIFACT: CREATIVE RECYCLE
Second Place: Buffalo Exchange
Runner Up: Crossroads Trading
Best Printer
Winner: Morel Ink
Second Place: Egg Press
Runner Up: Paperjam Press
Best Bookstore
Winner: Powell's Books
Second Place: Broadway Books
Best Auto Dealership
Winner: Subaru of Portland
Second Place: Ron Tonkin Toyota
Runner Up: Jim Fisher Volvo
Best Clothing Boutique
Winner: Wildfang
Second Place: Paloma Clothing
Runner Up: Sloan
Best Home Goods Store
Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle
Second Place: Cargo
Runner Up: Mantel PDX
Best Hardware Store
Winner: Hippo Hardware & Trading Co
Second Place: Beaumont Hardware
Runner Up: Woodstock Ace Hardware and Garden
Best Real Estate Company
Winner: Think Real Estate
Second Place: Living Room Realty
Runner Up: Urban Nest Realty
Best Antique/Vintage Store
Winner: House of Vintage
Second Place: Village Merchants
Runner Up: Kenton Antiques & Collectibles
Best Child Care
Winner: Pipster Prep Preschool
Second Place: Camp Fire Columbia
Runner Up: Childroots
Best Veterinary Practice
Winner: DoveLewis – Emergency Veterinary Animal Hospital
Second Place: Banfield Pet Hospital
Runner Up: Kenton Animal Hospital
Best Sex Positive Shop
Winner: She Bop
Second Place: Fantasy
Runner Up: Catalyst
Best Eyewear Shop
Winner: Eyes On Broadway
Second Place: Myoptic Optometry
Runner Up: Alberta Eye Care
Best Mortgage Broker
Winner: Julee Felsman at Guaranteed Rate
Second Place: Guild Mortgage – Jennifer Zherebilov
Runner Up: Jake Planton- Two Rivers Mortgage
Best Tattoo Shop
Winner: Atlas Tattoo Studio
Second Place: Wonderland Tattoo
Runner Up: Scapegoat Tattoo
Best Shoe Store
Winner: Imelda's and Louie's
Second Place: Clogs-N-More
Runner Up: Footwise
Best Doggie Day Care
Winner: 3 Dogs Boarding and Daycare
Second Place: Club K-9
Runner Up: Sniff Dog Hotel
Best Furniture Store
Winner: Lounge Lizard
Second Place: City Liquidators
Runner Up: The Joinery
Best Comic Shop
Winner: Books with Pictures
Second Place: Bridge City Comics
Runner Up: Things From Another World
Best Grocery Store
Winner: New Seasons Market
Second Place: Trader Joe's
Runner Up: People's Food Co-op
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Cornell Farms
Runner Up: Naomi's Organic Farm Supply
Best Phone Repair
Winner: The Fix Hut
Second Place: iChihuahua Repair
Runner Up: Bridgetown Electronics Repair
Best Accountant
Best Jewelry Shop
Winner: betsy & iya
Second Place: Twist
Runner Up: Sarah J. Handmade
Best Plant Shop
Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Pistils Nursery
Runner Up: Arium Botanicals
Best Motorcycle Shop
Winner: See See Motor Coffee Co.
Second Place: Vespa Portland
Runner Up: Vicious Cycle
Best Chimney Service
Winner: Portland Fireplace and Chimney Inc.
Second Place: American Chimney & Masonry
Runner Up: British Brush Chimney Sweep, Inc.
Best Record Store
Winner: Music Millennium
Second Place: Mississippi Records
Runner Up: Everyday Music
Best Sports Store/Outfitter
Winner: Next Adventure
Second Place: Foster Outdoor
Runner Up: U.S. Outdoor
Best Children’s Store
Winner: Finnegan's Toys & Gifts
Second Place: Thinker Toys
Runner Up: Beanstalk Children's Resale
