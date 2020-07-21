We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Shops & Services. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Leather Maker

Winner: Portland Leather Goods
Second Place: Langlitz Leathers
Runner Up: Will Leather Goods

Best Florist

Winner: Sammy's Flowers
Second Place: Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
Runner Up: Coy & Co.

Best Running Store

Winner: Portland Running & Walking Co
Second Place: Foot Traffic
Runner Up: Fleet Feet PDX

Best Pet Supply Store

Winner: Pets on Broadway
Second Place: Mud Bay
Runner Up: Healthy Pets Northwest

Best Bottle Shop

Winner: Belmont Station
Second Place: John's Marketplace
Runner Up: Division Wines

Best Bike Shop

Winner: River City Bicycles
Second Place: Community Cycling Center
Runner Up: Kenton Cycle Repair

Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Laura Wood & Laurie Gilmer at Bright Space
Second Place: Sophia Rosenberg, Hasson Company Realtors
Runner Up: Liza Stillhard, Premiere Property Group, LLC

Best Clothing Resale Store

Winner: ARTIFACT: CREATIVE RECYCLE
Second Place: Buffalo Exchange
Runner Up: Crossroads Trading

Best Printer

Winner: Morel Ink
Second Place: Egg Press
Runner Up: Paperjam Press

Best Bookstore

Winner: Powell's Books
Second Place: Broadway Books

Best Auto Dealership

Winner: Subaru of Portland
Second Place: Ron Tonkin Toyota
Runner Up: Jim Fisher Volvo

Best Clothing Boutique

Winner: Wildfang
Second Place: Paloma Clothing
Runner Up: Sloan

Best Home Goods Store

Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle
Second Place: Cargo
Runner Up: Mantel PDX

Best Hardware Store

Winner: Hippo Hardware & Trading Co
Second Place: Beaumont Hardware
Runner Up: Woodstock Ace Hardware and Garden

Best Real Estate Company

Winner: Think Real Estate
Second Place: Living Room Realty
Runner Up: Urban Nest Realty

Best Antique/Vintage Store

Winner: House of Vintage
Second Place: Village Merchants
Runner Up: Kenton Antiques & Collectibles

Best Child Care

Winner: Pipster Prep Preschool
Second Place: Camp Fire Columbia
Runner Up: Childroots

Best Veterinary Practice

Winner: DoveLewis – Emergency Veterinary Animal Hospital
Second Place: Banfield Pet Hospital
Runner Up: Kenton Animal Hospital

Best Sex Positive Shop

Winner: She Bop
Second Place: Fantasy
Runner Up: Catalyst

Best Eyewear Shop

Winner: Eyes On Broadway
Second Place: Myoptic Optometry
Runner Up: Alberta Eye Care

Best Mortgage Broker

Winner: Julee Felsman at Guaranteed Rate
Second Place: Guild Mortgage – Jennifer Zherebilov
Runner Up: Jake Planton- Two Rivers Mortgage

Best Tattoo Shop

Winner: Atlas Tattoo Studio
Second Place: Wonderland Tattoo
Runner Up: Scapegoat Tattoo

Best Shoe Store

Winner: Imelda's and Louie's
Second Place: Clogs-N-More
Runner Up: Footwise

Best Doggie Day Care

Winner: 3 Dogs Boarding and Daycare
Second Place: Club K-9
Runner Up: Sniff Dog Hotel

Best Furniture Store

Winner: Lounge Lizard
Second Place: City Liquidators
Runner Up: The Joinery

Best Comic Shop

Winner: Books with Pictures
Second Place: Bridge City Comics
Runner Up: Things From Another World

Best Grocery Store

Winner: New Seasons Market
Second Place: Trader Joe's
Runner Up: People's Food Co-op

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Cornell Farms
Runner Up: Naomi's Organic Farm Supply

Best Phone Repair

Winner: The Fix Hut
Second Place: iChihuahua Repair
Runner Up: Bridgetown Electronics Repair

Best Accountant

Winner: McDonald Jacobs, PC
Second Place: St. John's Tax Service
Runner Up: Artemis Tax

Best Jewelry Shop

Winner: betsy & iya
Second Place: Twist
Runner Up: Sarah J. Handmade

Best Plant Shop

Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Pistils Nursery
Runner Up: Arium Botanicals

Best Motorcycle Shop

Winner: See See Motor Coffee Co.
Second Place: Vespa Portland
Runner Up: Vicious Cycle

Best Chimney Service

Winner: Portland Fireplace and Chimney Inc.
Second Place: American Chimney & Masonry
Runner Up: British Brush Chimney Sweep, Inc.

Best Record Store

Winner: Music Millennium
Second Place: Mississippi Records
Runner Up: Everyday Music

Best Sports Store/Outfitter

Winner: Next Adventure
Second Place: Foster Outdoor
Runner Up: U.S. Outdoor

Best Children’s Store

Winner: Finnegan's Toys & Gifts
Second Place: Thinker Toys
Runner Up: Beanstalk Children's Resale

