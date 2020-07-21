We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Wellness & Self-Care. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Acupuncture

Winner: Working Class Acupuncture
Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
Runner Up: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage

Best Spin Studio

Winner: BurnCycle
Second Place: StarCycle Portland
Runner Up: MobCycle

Best Float Tank

Winner: Float On
Second Place: Float North
Runner Up: The Float Shoppe

Best Chiropractor

Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
Second Place: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage
Runner Up: Evolve Performance Healthcare

Best Massage

Winner: Löyly
Second Place: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage
Runner Up: Kalee Barnett, LMT

Best Hair Salon

Winner: Ginger Salon
Second Place: Magnum Opus Inc
Runner Up: Urban Colorz Salon

Best Midwife

Winner: OHSU Nurse-Midwives
Second Place: Alma Midwifery Services LLC
Runner Up: Legacy Medical Group – Midwifery

Best Spa

Winner: Löyly
Second Place: Knot Springs
Runner Up: The Everett House Community Healing Center

Best Pilates Studio

Winner: MegaBurn Fitness
Second Place: Studio Blue Pilates
Runner Up: Cascadia Pilates & CoreAlign

Best Dentist

Winner: Laurelhurst Dentistry
Second Place: Atlas Dental
Runner Up:Belmont Family Dentistry

Best Skin Care

Winner: Krista McKowen at Common Ground WellnessCooperative
Second Place: Full Heart Healing
Runner Up: TAVIN

Best Yoga Studio

Winner: The People's Yoga
Second Place: Firelight Yoga
Runner Up: YoYoYogi

Best Hair Removal

Winner: Urban Waxx
Second Place: Sugar Me
Runner Up: Michelle with MALVA. house of hair

Best Barbershop

Winner: Bishops Cuts/Color
Second Place: Best Coast Barber Co
Runner Up: Rudy's

Best Nail Salon

Winner: Sarah Kane topknotnails
Second Place: Marjorie May
Runner Up: Opaque Nail Studio

Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

Winner: The North Portland Wellness Center
Second Place: Reiki Says Relax
Runner Up: The Ren Clinic

Best Physical Therapy Clinic

Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy & Training Studio
Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy
Runner Up: Therapydia Portland Physical Therapy

Best Barre Studio

Winner: Barre3
Second Place: Pure Barre
Runner Up: The Bar Method

Best Soaking Pool

Winner: McMenamins Kennedy School
Second Place: The Everett House
Runner Up: Knot Springs

Best Gym

Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club
Second Place: Industrial Strength Gym
Runner Up: MobCycle