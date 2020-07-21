We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Wellness & Self-Care. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Acupuncture
Winner: Working Class Acupuncture
Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
Runner Up: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage
Best Spin Studio
Winner: BurnCycle
Second Place: StarCycle Portland
Runner Up: MobCycle
Best Float Tank
Winner: Float On
Second Place: Float North
Runner Up: The Float Shoppe
Best Chiropractor
Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
Second Place: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage
Runner Up: Evolve Performance Healthcare
Best Massage
Winner: Löyly
Second Place: Zen Space: Acupuncture + Chiropractic + Massage
Runner Up: Kalee Barnett, LMT
Best Hair Salon
Winner: Ginger Salon
Second Place: Magnum Opus Inc
Runner Up: Urban Colorz Salon
Best Midwife
Winner: OHSU Nurse-Midwives
Second Place: Alma Midwifery Services LLC
Runner Up: Legacy Medical Group – Midwifery
Best Spa
Winner: Löyly
Second Place: Knot Springs
Runner Up: The Everett House Community Healing Center
Best Pilates Studio
Winner: MegaBurn Fitness
Second Place: Studio Blue Pilates
Runner Up: Cascadia Pilates & CoreAlign
Best Dentist
Winner: Laurelhurst Dentistry
Second Place: Atlas Dental
Runner Up:Belmont Family Dentistry
Best Skin Care
Winner: Krista McKowen at Common Ground WellnessCooperative
Second Place: Full Heart Healing
Runner Up: TAVIN
Best Yoga Studio
Winner: The People's Yoga
Second Place: Firelight Yoga
Runner Up: YoYoYogi
Best Hair Removal
Winner: Urban Waxx
Second Place: Sugar Me
Runner Up: Michelle with MALVA. house of hair
Best Barbershop
Winner: Bishops Cuts/Color
Second Place: Best Coast Barber Co
Runner Up: Rudy's
Best Nail Salon
Winner: Sarah Kane topknotnails
Second Place: Marjorie May
Runner Up: Opaque Nail Studio
Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic
Winner: The North Portland Wellness Center
Second Place: Reiki Says Relax
Runner Up: The Ren Clinic
Best Physical Therapy Clinic
Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy & Training Studio
Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy
Runner Up: Therapydia Portland Physical Therapy
Best Barre Studio
Winner: Barre3
Second Place: Pure Barre
Runner Up: The Bar Method
Best Soaking Pool
Winner: McMenamins Kennedy School
Second Place: The Everett House
Runner Up: Knot Springs
Best Gym
Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club
Second Place: Industrial Strength Gym
Runner Up: MobCycle
