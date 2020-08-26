First, consider setting your space up for hot-weather success. Put a towel (or two) down on the bed/couch/surface of choice to soak up some sweat and save the furniture. Put a washcloth nearby for dabbing your forehead – no one likes a salty drip in the eyes. If you want to get extra fancy with it, consider putting your washcloth in a bowl of cold water, so it's both helpful and refreshing. Keep a beverage nearby (a water bottle works great) so you can keep yourself hydrated, and so you have an option for pouring water on yourself if the heat gets out of hand. If pouring from a water bottle sounds like too much mess, maybe a spray bottle filled with ice water for an occasional spritz is more your style. If you have long hair, get it up and out of your face. Set up a fan or two to keep the breeze moving – nothing feels better on sweaty skin that some cool air – but be aware that a fan can cause lubrication to dry up very quickly. Bring backup lube!