From Sept. 2 to 12, Portlanders will be among few in the world who have access to the immersive virtual reality experience of La Biennale di Venezia, the long-running exhibition that has been based in Venice, Italy, for over a century. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has turned its most innovative exhibition global, partnering with galleries and museums from Amsterdam to Paris to Moscow, and Portland's own NW Film Center and Art Museum have been announced as the exclusive U.S. partners to host "Venice VR Expanded."