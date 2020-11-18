If the times are preventing you from seeing your nearest and dearest, there may be no sweeter gift than a home cooked meal dropped off at the doorstep of an unsuspecting friend. It's possible that you may not be the best cook, but with a healthy amount of confidence and an air-tight recipe you are bound to come up with something tasty. Give sausage apple bread stuffing a try, if there's a loaf of bread in your pantry that is just reaching stale and you have too many eggs than you know what to do with. Or for the health conscious dessert lovers in your life, try your hand at dairy-free pumpkin ice cream. It's a bit more impressive than the banana bread you mastered six months ago.