New Year's Eve is the time to reflect on yourself and the things you want for the future. Love them or hate them, New Year's resolutions do serve some purpose––they allow you to be intentional with your goals, holding yourself accountable for the changes you hope to see. But if resolutions feel like an unnecessary source of pressure, try creating a bucket list instead. Write down a list of things you plan to do in a world that resembles "normal," whether it has to do with trave l, career or interacting with strangers from a distance of less than six feet.