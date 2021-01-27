How does your organization help Portland?

Transition Projects provides individuals with the services they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Assisting over 10,000 people annually, Transition Projects helps Portland's most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing with programs focused on hygiene, shelter, housing, physical and mental health, addiction, and employment. As the largest provider of publicly funded services in Oregon, on any given night, we shelter more than 800 people, including individuals and couples and their pets. Finally, through the Resource Center, we serve 400-500 people daily, with services ranging from hygiene and medical support to shelter and housing assistance. Transition Projects is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.