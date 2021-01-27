Animals
Cat Adoption Team (CAT)
How does your organization help Portland?
Together with our community, Cat Adoption Team strives to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. CAT offers adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join them in saving lives! Cat Adoption Team is a 2020 Give!Guide nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Make matches as an adoption counselor, foster cats or kittens in your home, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/ neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats—let's save lives together!
Contact:
Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager | volunteer@catadoptionteam.org | 503-925-8903
Arts
Portland Film Festival
How does your organization help Portland?
Independent voices are more vital to our culture, and more in need of support, than ever before. Portland Film Festival, named one of the 25 world's coolest film festivals in the world, is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to amplifying those voices. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Portland Film Festival's organization. Every year, filmmakers and celebrity guests rave about their volunteers.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can contribute on many levels—everything from taking tickets at doors for screenings, posting on social media, communicating with filmmakers, planning parties and workshops, pitching local businesses on sponsorship, driving VIP guests to events and more.
Contact:
Holly Popkin, Director of Volunteers | volunteer@portlandfilm.org
Community
CASA for Children
How does your organization help Portland?
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children who are under court protection. CASA provides a stable, caring presence in these children's lives, giving them hope for the future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are living in foster care.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers get to know each child they serve by communicating with them—and those involved in the child's life. CASA monitors cases by attending meetings and hearings, providing an objective opinion to the court, and making recommendations to ensure that each child's need for a safe, permanent home is met as quickly as possible. Minimum age: 21. CASA for Children is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
Contact:
Jake Weiss | jweiss@casahelpskids.org | 503-489-8093
Catholic Charities Oregon
How does your organization help Portland?
Catholic Charities Oregon achieves lasting solutions to poverty and injustice by partnering with clients in Portland and across Oregon to meet their economic and educational goals and create stability and self-sufficiency. They offer a robust suite of life-saving services, including refugee resettlement, financial empowerment, homeless and housing services, trauma-informed counseling, family support, food distribution, and more. Catholic Charities Oregon is a Give!Guide nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
In partnership with donors, volunteers, and corporate and community leaders, Catholic Charities of Oregon works to meet the needs of those living on the margins of poverty across more than 27 counties. Through 12 programs, four-member agencies, and numerous grantee agencies located throughout Western Oregon, Catholic Charities of Oregon serves over 20,000 Oregonians each year. Volunteers are responsible for supporting agency staff, providing financial coaching, tutoring, instructing ESL lessons, and picking up large donations, among many more service contributions to people in need.
Contact:
Jenni Manning | volunteer@ccoregon.org
Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro ReStores
How does your organization help Portland?
Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Portland, Beaverton, Gresham and Vancouver sell new and used home improvement goods to help fund Habitat for Humanity home-building programs right here. Habitat for Humanity ReStores welcomes volunteers in stores, the warehouse, and on their Salvage Service crew. They value teamwork, personality, and dedication to the cause of helping eliminate poverty housing one used hammer, door, washing machine, couch, or toilet at a time! Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro ReStores is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
At the ReStore, volunteers receive and process donations, stock, and merchandise products and provide great customer service, while others help organize the warehouse or work on deconstruction projects.
Contact:
volunteer@pdxrestore.org | 503-282-0555
Oregon Food Bank
How does your organization help Portland?
Together Oregon Food Bank has spent three decades building a highly effective, nimble and collaborative community response to hunger. Food programs and public policy efforts aim to build a society where everyone can thrive—celebrating our differences and working together to overcome injustices that might divide us. Your support helps OFB meet both the rising need for food assistance and advocate for the kind of systemic change we need to end hunger for good. Oregon Food Bank is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Oregon Food Bank seeks volunteers and advocates to help build a powerful movement to eliminate hunger for good! There are many ways to help end hunger in our communities—volunteers are from all walks of life with different abilities and schedules. Whatever skills or interests, OFB welcomes you. Choose a Food Repack volunteer shift or join offsite opportunities with their Partner Agencies, Free Food Market distributions, and Advocacy initiatives.
Contact:
Laura Yeary | volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org | 503-282-0555
Transition Projects
How does your organization help Portland?
Transition Projects provides individuals with the services they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Assisting over 10,000 people annually, Transition Projects helps Portland's most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing with programs focused on hygiene, shelter, housing, physical and mental health, addiction, and employment. As the largest provider of publicly funded services in Oregon, on any given night, we shelter more than 800 people, including individuals and couples and their pets. Finally, through the Resource Center, we serve 400-500 people daily, with services ranging from hygiene and medical support to shelter and housing assistance. Transition Projects is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers are critical to Transition Projects' mission, helping support and sustain key areas of the critical work our team of 330 staff accomplishes. There are opportunities for individuals and groups to get involved in on a regular, on-call, or one-time volunteer basis. The greatest need (and the most popular) is for Meal Provider Groups who to deliver healthy, nutritious dinners to the shelters located across the Metro-area. The Meal Provider Program has been in existence for nearly 50 years.
Contact:
Emily Coleman | emily.coleman@tprojects.org | 503-488-7745
Trauma Intervention Program (TIP)
How does your organization help Portland?
Trauma Intervention Program NW is a group of specially trained citizen volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to victims of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy. TIP is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Learn more and register online at tipnw.org for the next TIP Volunteer Training Academy.
Contact:
June Vining | tipstaff@tipnw.org | 503-823-3937
Education
Minds Matter Portland
How does your organization help Portland?
Minds Matter Portland works to fully realize the potential of our youth. Minds Matter Portland is an all-volunteer academic mentoring program serving highly motivated, economically disadvantaged students from Portland high schools who aspire to four-year colleges. Students push themselves to prepare for success in college and beyond and to be able to help their families and communities thrive.
How can volunteers help?
Minds Matter is an all-volunteer organization looking for new mentors and tutors to help students continue to succeed. Mentors are paired with students and meet weekly with them during the school year to guide, challenge, and celebrate their accomplishments throughout their three years in the program. Math and Writing & Critical Thinking Tutors provide academic support and standardized test prep in pursuit of students' goals of college acceptance. There are also several support opportunities available!
Contact:
Mike Chowdhury | opsdirector@mindsmatterportland.org | 971-201-8415
Health & Wellness
Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine
How does your organization help Portland?
Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine provides welcoming, inclusive medical care to uninsured low-income adults in Clackamas County at no cost through volunteer labor. Besides primary care, CVIM also offers a vision clinic. Patients are typically low-wage workers, often supporting families, and unable to afford co-pays or premiums required at traditional clinics. The majority of patients are from Latinx communities.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help in a multitude of ways, from providing direct or virtual medical care to Spanish language interpretation, from system navigation to administrative support, from grant writing to event planning. Current needs include Family/Internal Medicine physicians, Dermatologists, Cardiologists, Gynecologists, Ophthalmologists and Rheumatologists. Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, RN's, and lab technicians are all encouraged to join Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine's team of dedicated volunteers.
Contact:
Sarah Arp | cvimvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com | 503-722-4400
Guardian Partners
How does your organization help Portland?
Guardian Partners is dedicated to protecting the dignity and safety of seniors and people with disabilities under guardianship care. Guardian Partners works to prevent abuse of adults with cognitive disabilities through case monitoring and education. Their monitoring program provides oversight of guardianship cases and has demonstrably reduced abuse faced by vulnerable Oregonians.
How can volunteers help?
Guardian Partners is seeking Case Monitors to conduct wellness interviews of seniors and people with disabilities to ensure they are being properly cared for by their guardians. Any problems observed are reported to the Guardian Partners staff and the Court for assistance or intervention. Guardian Partners offers extensive training and ongoing support to allow monitors to be successful. Currently, all volunteer opportunities are virtual.
Contact:
Steve Knutson | steve@guardian-partners.org | 503-567-6815
Meals on Wheels People
How does your organization help Portland?
Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. They provide more than a meal to thousands of older adults in the greater Portland metro area. Their service not only alleviates hunger and social isolation but allows seniors to live independently with dignity in their own homes. Aging in place reduces depression, falls, and hospitalization. Meals on Wheels People is a Give!Guide 2020 nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Meals on Wheels People relies on 500 volunteers daily to help serve and deliver meals to older adults in the greater metro area.
Contact:
Nick Price | nick.price@mowp.org | 503-953-8101
Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
How does your organization help Portland?
Northwest Association for Blind Athletes provides life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired.
How can volunteers help?
NWABA is seeking volunteers to be guides on hikes, captains (the person in front) of a tandem bike, or staff at summer and winter camps.
Contact:
Mary Holmes | mholmes@nwaba.org | 360-984-5627
Store to Door
How does your organization help Portland?
Store to Door is a personal, affordable, volunteer-based grocery shopping and delivery service for homebound seniors and people with disabilities. Store to Door is a Give!Guide nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Store to Door relies on volunteers in several roles, both in-person and remote. On Mondays and Tuesdays, volunteer order takers call clients to take grocery orders. Volunteer shoppers and delivery drivers shop for—and deliver to—each client on Wednesdays and Thursdays, operating out of two store locations. Each Friday, volunteers call clients for a friendly chat to combat social isolation and loneliness. Store to Door volunteer grocery shoppers can sign up whenever their schedule allows; other positions require an approved background check and minimum service commitment.
Contact:
Carolyn Reed | carolyn@storetodooroforegon.org | 503-200-3333
Social Action
Beyond These Walls
How does your organization help Portland?
Beyond These Walls works to support LGBTQ+ people living in Oregon prisons. They believe in a community without conditions where everyone is better than the worst decision they've ever made. Beyond These Walls does both direct service and advocacy work.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can support Beyond These Walls by answering our hotline, completing data assignments, or engaging in more long term project-based work. Beyond These Walls aims to ensure volunteers have meaningful experiences.
Contact:
Biff Chaplow | biff@beyondthesewallslgbt.org | 503-329-9740
Human Solutions
How does your organization help Portland?
Human Solutions has been working in East Portland/East Multnomah County for over 31 years to help people with low-incomes and those experiencing homelessness to have the housing and economic security they believe everyone deserves. Human Solutions helps families and individuals from emergency shelters and rehousing to prevent eviction and building job skills to boost incomes. They also develop and operate affordable housing communities to help end the housing crisis. Human Solutions is a 2020 Give!Guide nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers can help low-income and homeless families/individuals in several ways: cook meals for shelters, host a drop off potluck, sponsor a meal from a local restaurant to be served at the shelter, collect needed items from your community-(diapers, hygiene products, coats, hats/gloves, pajamas, blankets, and more)and teach a class (yoga instruction, knitting, or art).
Contact:
Shawna Hoffman | shoffman@humansolutions.org | 503-278-1637
Youth
Project Lemonade
How does your organization help Portland?
Project Lemonade is a Portland nonprofit with a mission to inspire self-esteem in foster youth. Project Lemonade operates a clothing store where foster youth shop for free clothes through a welcoming clothes shopping experience. In addition to the store, they offer paid internships for foster youth ages 16-24 and a WISH- granting program that helps foster youth find their gift. Project Lemonade has served over 15,000 foster youth from 28 counties in Oregon and SW Washington since being founded in 2012. Project Lemonade is a 2020 Give!Guide nonprofit.
How can volunteers help?
Volunteers at Project Lemonade can choose from a range of options both in their store or remote! In- store, volunteers may choose to assist foster youth as they shop the Project Lemonade clothing store or support merchandising operations through sorting and restocking. Remotely, volunteers can run item drives and rally their community to get involved.
Contact:
Gail Andersen | gail@projectlemonadepdx.org | 503-395-3976
