In this epoch marked by division and uncertainty, astrology can be the divining rod guiding peeps to a well of inner peace. Regardless of your opinion on the Zodiac, the chances these predictions ring true are just as likely as everyone you know getting vaccinated by the end of the year.
We brushed up on our zodiac charts, consulted the stars, and worked with Clean Origin – purveyor of lab grown gemstones – to develop these cosmic revelations.
Spoiler alert: your 2021 horoscopes overwhelmingly mandate that you treat yo' self. What else? Find your sign below to find out.
Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Capricorn, you have come so far! A year of forced relaxation has balanced your over-eager workaholic tendencies. It's important to hang on to this newfound skill: life balance. This year will be all about redefining your identity: what company you keep, how you show up at work, how to draw boundaries with family, what you want out of your relationship. Who do you really want to be? Find positive ways to reward this introspective work – like gifting yourself a Garnet Ring (it's your birthstone!)
Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)
Water bearers still emerging from the emotional deluge of 2020 and feeling a bit soggy, redirect your energy flow away from the news cycle and back to your deep inner well of magical empathy. Consider the investment before determining whether to fix what's broken. Sometimes the more logical option is to throw the broken things away. When you turn your attention away from outdated possessions and concepts that no longer serve you, spiritual progress can be made and abundance received.
Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)
For the sensitive fish of the Zodiac, 2021 is a cosmic opportunity for introspection and meditation that can be maximized to great effect. Goals you set for this year have all the potential to come to fruition – as long as you keep the big picture at the forefront and stay out of the murky marshes of meaningless minutiae. Keep your lines of communication clear, try not to shirk any personal problems onto others, especially if they can be dealt with by you and you alone, and hold firm on your professional boundaries. Most importantly, listen closely to yourself this year, the opportunities for reflection, growth, and awareness are wildly abundant, but only if you give yourself the space to recognize them.
Aries (Mar 21 – April 19)
Your normally fervent passion and persistent motivation has waned over the past year, and no doubt: it's been tough with the cyclical couch>desk>couch routine. But this year brings an opportunity for great change. While this year won't be easier per say – the challenges ahead will catalyze positive growth, if you handle them with care. Think twice before jumping into a new relationship headfirst – it will pay off. Embrace tough career challenges as opportunities and remember that boring does not equal bad. This year is all about staying measured among a series of new opportunities. Don't blow it 😉
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Delegation is the name of the game for Taureans in 2021. The delicate balance between achieving personal goals and rejoicing in personal freedoms is hard fought, but the middle ground you find when peace is achieved will set you up for success in both arenas. And when circumstances shift, make sure to prioritize self care. Resting well, eating well, keeping a manageable schedule, and treating yourself to the occasional extravagance, like a pair of diamond studs (classic Taurus), will keep the inevitable distresses of this year from killing your suave, velvety vibe.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
This year will serve Gemini's many ups and downs – prepare for beliefs to be tested, new ideas to take hold, and rationale to be engaged more than usual. Any emotions that have been concealed or repressed and are now simmering just under your placid veneer should be recognized and processed, rather than further camouflaged. Let go, get weird, lean into your adventurous side (cautiously) and then deal with the consequences as they arise. Everything is surmountable with the support and love of your clique, so hold your most inspirational peeps close to your heart.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Processing the events of this era can be particularly harrowing for tender Cancers, but this year will unfold in ways that replenish your heart chakra and slowly rebuild your psychic energy. As your year progresses you may find more and more things you once thought irreplaceable are actually obsolete, and in some cases, potentially dangerous to your emotional foundation. Let those parts break loose lest you become stuck in the cracks. And slow down – much progress can be made while standing in the same spot.
Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)
If your 2021 started off with an emotional detonation, Leo, you're definitely not alone. Your year started with Saturn and Jupiter in opposition to your sign. These powerful celestial energies may have already shattered relationships in your life that were burdened with misunderstood concessions. Take it in stride, when you finally see the light behind another's shadow, you can quit obsessing over the intentions and motives of others. Seek a middle ground that is level for everyone, especially yourself. And if putting yourself first seems impractical, remind yourself that YOU are the love of your life. And you like it. And you want to put an infinity ring on it.
Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
The tightrope between financial comfort and emotional wellbeing is one many a Virgo will tetter upon in 2021, and the quest for balance won't likely be an easy one, but it will illuminate possibilities once thought to be far too narrow and unattainable. Maintaining psychological and physiological health will be paramount to your success this year, Virgo, so prioritize your happiness and your ethics as you manifest next-level zen balance. One way to get that feel-good pleasure: lab-grown diamonds.
Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22).
Libras caught in the quicksand of performing authenticity will find the theatre is better left shuttered through 2021. Neither isolation nor introspection are easy for most Libras, but when you see your potential, free from your own theatrical manipulation, you can prioritize yourself, what really makes you happy (duh, ethical bling), and what gives true meaning to your life, even if that meaning is…well, performing. Plus, finding joy and purpose in the present is a way to both honor your ancestors and yourself.
Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
Scorpio's are typically drawn to the mysterious and sometimes clandestine, so keep in mind all the time spent yearning over the uncontrollable could be better spent uncovering all manner of secret knowledge. Leave any antiquated concepts of possession, jealousy and even personal freedom behind on your quest for powerful new information. And when stagnant energies try to drag you down, push them aside and pivot your attention to the pursuit of not just exciting new possibilities in relationships, but also in your career and home.
Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)
If all of your ideas suddenly feel at arms reach, thank Jupiter. The planet's brutish energy has finally exited your house of self worth and financial stability, freeing up plenty of celestial space for your goals, no matter how unattainable you may have believed they were. As the darkness around this era fades, your warrior spirit will come into its power ferociously. Make sure you direct that power toward – and not away from – your best self, and you'll quickly find yourself inspiring others to do the same.
****Clean Origin, a lab created gemstone company, produces eco-friendly, ethically produced gemstones. Lab created gemstones and mined gemstones may be chemically identical, but for every carat of diamond that is mined, nearly 100 sq ft of land is disturbed, and almost 6000 lbs of mineral waste is created. And if you're shopping from a zodiac frame of reference, keeping your humanitarian ethics at the forefront can make the celestial magic of self care even more real.****
Comments