For the sensitive fish of the Zodiac, 2021 is a cosmic opportunity for introspection and meditation that can be maximized to great effect. Goals you set for this year have all the potential to come to fruition – as long as you keep the big picture at the forefront and stay out of the murky marshes of meaningless minutiae. Keep your lines of communication clear, try not to shirk any personal problems onto others, especially if they can be dealt with by you and you alone, and hold firm on your professional boundaries. Most importantly, listen closely to yourself this year, the opportunities for reflection, growth, and awareness are wildly abundant, but only if you give yourself the space to recognize them.