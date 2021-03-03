R. Stuart
A wine for everyday of the week
Featured Bottles: A trio of our Love, Oregon wines: Love, Oregon Chardonnay 2018, Love, Oregon White Sky 2018, Love, Oregon Pinot Noir 2018
WW Reader Discount: Use the code WW to receive 15% off the trio.
Get to Know Them: R. Stuart makes wines for every day and wines for special occasions. Whether it’s Tuesday night take-out or a Saturday night dinner party, your beloved’s birthday, or Sunday afternoon with a good book, they’ve got a wine for that.
Angela Vineyards
Seriously Delicious Wines
Featured Bottle: 2017 Angela Vineyards Yamhill-Carlton Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
WW Reader Discount: Free shipping; go to angelavineyards.com/welcome to receive offer code!
Get to Know Them: With the simple intent of making delicious wines for sharing with friends and family, Angela Vineyards began in 2006 in the small town of Carlton, Oregon.They craft a portfolio of wines that are the best expressions of this special place in the Willamette Valley, and share them with our community in thoughtfully designed spaces with inspired hospitality.
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Elegant, classic Oregon wines from the Willamette Valley Appellation
Featured Bottle: 2018 Estate Pinot Noir
WW Reader Discount: Complimentary shipping on purchases of $50+ with the coupon code DRINKWILLAMETTE online or by phone. Single use only. Not valid in conjunction with other discounts. Expires 12/31/21. Visit wvv.com or call 503-588-9463 to redeem the discount.
Get to Know Them: Founder Jim Bernau believes wines made with consideration for the environment and community simply taste better, which is why Willamette Valley Vineyards takes purposeful steps to achieve the highest standards for environmental certifications and preservation.
